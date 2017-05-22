With the quality of its original series getting better and better, it should almost come as no surprise that the latest Netflix series, The Keepers is so damn good. However what may surprise you is just how hard the docuseries will hit your emotions as it weaves the story of Sister Cathy Cesnik's murder with the resulting revelations about the dark secrets of sexual abuse that Cathy had uncovered.

If you haven't already dedicated seven hours of your time to the entirety of The Keepers then you should probably get on that as soon as humanly possible. Simply put, the series feels like very important viewing. However if you have binged the whole season, and somehow the rage inside of you hasn't totally boiled over to a point of property destruction, take a look below at these four other movies and TV series similar to The Keepers:

1. Spotlight

'Spotlight' [Credit: Open Road Films]

The 2015 film Spotlight is the film adaptation of a real life event that's actually mentioned in The Keepers. The film centers in on the "spotlight" team from The Boston Globe, an investigative journalism unit who, in 2002, published a story exposing a huge list of pedophile priests whose crimes the Catholic church were knowledgable of, and actively tried to keep quiet.

It's not hard to see the similarities between Spotlight and The Keepers, with shared details such as the abusive priests constantly being moved around, attempts by the church to rehabilitate the pedophile priests and the church's shameful track record of actively working — sometimes with other people of authority — to keep the abuse a secret.

Watching Spotlight after The Keepers will no doubt leave you even more heartbroken for Jane's Doe and Roe (Jean Hargadon Wehner and Teresa Lancaster), whose 1994 lawsuit attempt came just eights before the spotlight's team landmark report, but will also make you more hungry for justice.

2. Making A Murderer

'Making A Murderer' [Credit: Netflix]

Netflix's other major true crime docuseries, Making a Murderer was filmed over a 10 year period and tells the story of Steven Avery, a man who was exonerated of a crime after 18 years in prison thanks to DNA evidence. However just two years after being released, Avery — in the midst of seeking monetary compensation for his wrongful imprisonment — found himself accused of a murder.

Similar to how the The Keepers focussed on the victim's taking on the powerful and established organization that is the Catholic church, Making A Murderer tells the story of how a simple, small town man may have been framed by the corrupt local law enforcement.

3. Doubt

'Doubt' [Credit: Miramax Films]

The critically acclaimed 2008 film Doubt is one which will surely resonate with those who have seen The Keepers. The film, which is based on a Pulitzer price-winning stage play, follows the character of Sister Aloysius Beauvier as she becomes suspicious of the relationship between Father Flynn and altar boy, Donald Miller. Despite being pushed back by both Father Flynn and the boy's mother, Sister Aloysius is unshakeable in her belief that Father Flynn is lying.

Watching Doubt after finishing The Keepers, you'll no doubt feel the similarities between Sister Aloysius and Sister Cathy Cesnik. Both women knew something was amiss, though obviously the big difference is that Sister Cathy — a real life person — paid the ultimate price for her suspicion, where as the only casualty in Doubt was Sister Aloysius's faith.

4. The Staircase (a.k.a Soupçons)

A true crime series that probably never got the attention it was due, The Staircase is an eight-part series following Michael Peterson's indictment and trial. Peterson was accused of murdering his wife, Kathleen, whom he claimed died after falling down a staircase. The case was briefly mentioned in The Keepers due to forensic pathologist, Werner Spitz's involvement.

The Staircase is unique in just how much access director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade had to Michael Peterson and his family, giving audiences a look into the life of both the accused and the victim. The series, which was released in 2004, covers many twists and turns thrown up before and during Peterson's trial. In 2013, Lestrade released a two-part follow up series, and in 2015 it was announced that a third documentary was also underway.

Have you seen The Keepers? Share your thoughts below.