Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and fans can’t wait to see the return of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and the debut of Baby Groot. The film is only weeks away from premiering in theaters, and the Marvel marketing machine is in full swing.

Guardians of the Galaxy introduced fans to the cosmic branch of the MCU, and it did so with some serious style. Beyond the film's amazing special effects and wonderful characters, Guardians had one unique component that really tied the story together: an amazing soundtrack.

Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 went platinum, was the #2 selling soundtrack of 2014 (topped only by Frozen), and achieved what most soundtracks failed to do: climbed to #1 on Billboard’s top 200. With the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, fans have been waiting for the release of the next installment of the soundtrack. The wait is over, and the complete track listing for Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2 has finally been released.

Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2 Track List

The Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2 track list is finally here, and it is as awesome as we all hoped it would be. The soundtrack has songs we have already heard in the trailers, such as Fleetwood Mac’s 'The Chain' and Sweet’s 'Fox on the Run'.

We haven’t seen how the songs will mesh with the film, but if the way the music was used in the original Guardians of the Galaxy is any indication, it looks like we might have another platinum album on our hands. You can check out the full track listing below:

Mr Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra

Fox on the Run – Sweet

Lake Shore Drive – Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah

The Chain – Fleetwood Mac

Bring It On Home To Me – Sam Cooke

Southern Nights – Glen Campbell

My Sweet Lord – George Harrison

Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) – Looking Glass

Come A Little Bit Closer – Jay and the Americans

Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang – Silver

Surrender – Cheap Trick

Father and Son – Cat Stevens

Flash Light – Parliament

Guardians Inferno – The Sneepers Ft. David Hasselhoff

The Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2 has a bit of everything from the ‘60s through the ‘80s, ranging from Jay and the Americans to George Clinton’s legendary funk band, Parliament. One out of left field choice is 'Lake Shore Drive' by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah, a catchy but not very well-known song that was a favorite of James Gunn's when he was growing up.

It's no surprise that Gunn included the song 'Mr Blue Sky,' since he was quoted as saying that if the Guardians of the Galaxy had an in-house band, it would be Electric Light Orchestra. Sam Cooke's classic track 'Bring It On Home To Me' is a perfect fit for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and continues the tradition of '60s soul music from the first film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 looks like it is going to be every bit as fun as the first film, and the world is readying itself to fall in love with Baby Groot. The Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 2 is an amazing compilation of songs, which you can pick up when it is released on April 20, 2017. You can listen to the soundtrack on permanent repeat until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5, 2017.

