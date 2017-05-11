It was on our TVs and in our hearts for nearly 15 years, with audiences tuning in each week and voting who they wanted to see stay and who they wanted to leave. American Idol was a key series in American households during its run, and the judges on the series were one of the key factors in drawing viewers back each week, especially cranky Brit #SimonCowell, well known for his harsh critiques of contestants.

After nine consecutive seasons on the competition series, Cowell announced his exit from #AmericanIdol to focus on the American version of his British competition series, The X Factor, which was produced and distributed by Fox as well. Idol would go on to last for another six successful seasons, with eight more judges coming and going — including pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey, as well as classic rock legend Steven Tyler — until its farewell fifteenth season that ended just a year ago.

ABC confirmed earlier this week that they would reboot the series for a sixteenth season, in which they promised a "bigger and bolder" iteration than the original Fox version, but did not announce which judges would return, or if long-time host Ryan Seacrest would return to emcee the series. Seacrest's final sendoff for the Fox outing saw him saying good night to America "for now." One thing is certain about the new series: Simon Cowell will not be returning for the revival.

Cowell spoke to entertainment news series, Extra, in which he spoke of a return to American Idol like returning to an ex-girlfriend after a bad breakup, saying he was asked by ABC to come back, and responded with a resounding "no."

"I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy, Ryan and Paula. You can’t re-create that."

Though fans may be disappointed about him not appearing in the upcoming Idol reboot, they can still look forward to seeing Cowell on the upcoming season of America's Got Talent, which is set to premiere on May 30 on NBC.

