It seems that awards ceremonies are being used more and more as a platform for political protest, and the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards were certainly no exception. Many award winners used their acceptance speeches to voice their disapproval of Donald Trump, while some celebrities chose a more visual approach— like Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg and wife Jocelyn Towne.

Taking to the red carpet with a painted chest and handwritten sign, Helberg and Towne proudly displayed their support for refugees at the #SAGawards following President Trump's recent refugee ban. Helberg's sign read "Refugees Welcome", whilst Towne had written "Let Them In" on her chest. Forget chokers, political statements are the hottest fashion accessory right now.

See also:

Speaking Out

Helberg has been incredibly vocal in his protest against Trump's refugee ban, which affects Syrian refugees and nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries. He recently posted the following statement to his official Facebook account, which summarizes some of the impact this new policy will have:

[Credit: Simon Helberg Facebook]

The Big Bang Theory actor has also likened Trump's border policies to similar events from the Holocaust, calling Trump a Nazi on Twitter and sharing jarring stories of Jewish people who were killed during World War II after they were turned away at the US border. Helberg and his wife both come from Jewish families— in fact, Helberg's Polish grandparents met in a concentration camp.

History Repeats Itself

Towne and Helberg's messages were very reminiscent of another public show of support for refugees. In 2004, a contestant on Australian Big Brother shocked audiences with his display of defiance when was evicted. Merlin pulled out a concealed banner that read "Free The Refugees", placed tape over his mouth and sat in silent protest, refusing to answer host Gretel Killeen's questions as the audience booed him.

'Big Bang' Shows Big Support

Helberg isn't the only Big Bang Theory star to oppose Trump and his policies. Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Johnny Galecki have all been far from silent on the matter, condemning Trump's decisions and dividing fans.

Despite some public backlash, Mayim Bialik has also applauded her friends for their display of support, taking to Twitter to call them her "heroes". She also tweeted a hint that she, too, had voiced her opinion at the awards. Will we get to see an interview soon?

Did not hold my tongue on the red carpet. Just fyi. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 30, 2017

What did you think of Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne's political statement at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards?