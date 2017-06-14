We've seen the origins of the X-Men and Logan, and now we will get to see the power of the Phoenix. (Again.) Screenwriter and producer Simon Kinberg has been tapped to direct X-Men: Dark Phoenix, with established actors such as Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, and Sophie Turner returning to the series.

After producing several other films, including Deadpool, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Logan, this will be Kinberg's first time directing a movie. With his background and familiarity with the X-Men movies, I expect the new director will unleash his own Phoenix Force to resurrect the franchise.

Kinberg Knows The Ins And Outs Of The X-Men

Simon Kinberg has been part of the X-Men franchise since he was the co-writer with Zak Penn on the sequel X-Men: The Last Stand. This movie featured the transformation of Jean Grey, then played by Famke Janssen, into the powerful Dark Phoenix character. So Kinberg is already familiar with Dark Phoenix, and how she plays a role in the team's dynamic: the romantic relationship between she and Cyclops (James Marsden) and how Wolverine broke through to her emotionally when she was consumed by the Phoenix Force at the end of X-Men: The Last Stand. Not to mention the delicate love triangle around her, Cyclops and Wolverine.

In the revised X-Men films that kicked off with X-Men: First Class, Kinberg has had an opportunity to explore the early relationship between Jean Grey, played by #SophieTurner, and Tye Sheridan's Scott Summers, and maybe how the psychic bond between the two characters, as seen in comics, will affect her transformation into the #DarkPhoenix. As a screenwriter, he could see how scenes between characters would play out before they hit the big screen.

Kinberg also has a strong foothold in the development of new X-Men movies. He was the producer behind X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days Of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse. Not only is he familiar with the Dark Phoenix, he has knowledge of the X-Men mythology overall. This was evident with his writing on X-Men: Apocalypse, in which Kinberg expanded on the Egyptian origin of Apocalypse, and gave one of the X-Men's greatest foes a new look and feel. Kinberg knows how to appeal to a general audience and keep the comic book fans entertained.

He's Written and Produced For Other Genres

Kinberg hasn't only worked on superhero movies. He's written several action and science fiction screenplays: Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sherlock Holmes, and XXX: State Of The Union. He also produced Elysium and The Martian, and Star Wars Rebels. All these movies contain amazing action sequences, and each features memorable dialog between the characters. Just look at how he turned Sherlock Holmes from a famous literary character known for his superior intellect into a detective whose smarts and fighting prowess rival Batman. These movies have helped Kinberg to hone his creative skills and deliver blockbusters that keep audiences wanting more.

This may be Simon Kinberg's first entry as a director, but that limited aspect of his resume should not scare anyone away from his debut on Dark Phoenix. His creativity is already evident throughout the X-Men franchise and other works.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will hit theaters on November 2, 2018.

Do you think Simon Kinberg is the right director for the film?

[Source: Deadline]