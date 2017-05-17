Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are back with an all-new film after terminating the Cornetto Trilogy, featuring the films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The Worlds End. Now, the iconic double act are back with what is reported to be the first installment of the second Cornetto Trilogy. Fans have been waiting nearly five years for another film from the duo, but now we have word on what to expect next (and when).

Reported by Deadline, Pegg and Frost's "secret project" has been revealed as they just launched their own film and television production banner Stolen Picture. The newly formed banner will open with Pegg and Frost's new film Slaughterhouse Rulez. This film is reported to be like #ShaunOfTheDead and will be a horror comedy. However, the director of the Cornetto Trilogy, Edgar Wright, will not be returning to direct their new film.

What Is The Name Of Their Next Project?

'Hot Fuzz' [Credit: Rogue Pictures]

To keep fans on their toes, exclusive information has just been released regarding #SlaughterhouseRulez, confirming that the film is set in an elite boarding school. The brief details about the film read:

Welcome to Slaughterhouse – where boys and girls are groomed for power and greatness and they’re about to meet their match. The story’s hero, Don Wallace, is a wide-eyed new boy from a modest background forced to navigate a baffling new world of arcane rules and rituals, presided by sadistic sixth formers. Matters of status are aggressively enforced and conversation with school goddess Clemsie, are strictly forbidden.

#SimonPegg and #NickFrost are also confirmed to be executive producers for the film, with Crispian Mills as the film's director. Sony Pictures has already backed this title, with Charlotte Walls from Catalyst global Media signed on as producer. Josephine Rose from Sony has also been confirmed to be an executive producer.

Stolen Picture is based in the United Kingdom and is looking specifically for film and television projects that are gearing up to hit a global audience. The main aim for Stolen Picture is producing a variety of scripted entertainment.

There is currently no provisional release date for the film, but at least we know there's a new film on the way. What is your favorite Pegg and Frost film to date?

