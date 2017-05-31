In 2005, the live-action adaptation of Frank Miller's graphic novel Sin City was released, starring Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba and Alexis Bledel. It was a modest success, earning over $158 million on a Hollywood-small $40 million budget. Following that success, #SinCityADameToKillFor, arrived in 2014.

Unfortunately, the sequel didn't manage to live up to its predecessor. It completely bombed, earning $39 million on a $65 million budget. Such a financial failure might have understandably made you believe it would be a while until another adaptation of the #SinCity comics would come our way, such is apparently not the case.

The Sin City World Is Coming Back To Television

Deadline is reporting that TWC/Dimension is working on a TV reboot of the comic book series. Len Wiseman (Underworld, Lucifer, Max Steel) has been hired to direct the show, which will be written by Glen Mazzara (showrunner of The Walking Dead and The Omen). Stephen L'Heureux, Bob & Harvey Weinstein, Glen Mazzara and #FrankMiller himself will act as producers.

Surprisingly, we already have details on what to expect from the adaptation. First of all, don't expect this to be like the two previous films. The report states the show will stay away from those stories as much as possible. Instead, the adaptation will stay faithful to the source material. But here's the interesting thing: The original characters and new storylines in the Sin City universe will be explored.

The Sin City comic book is comprised of several different chapters and characters, so the show has a lot of material to pull from to make a fresh adaptation. The logistics of that are a bit of a mystery right now but it probably means we'll be getting a mashup of original and (unexplored) established characters. That also probably means characters from the films, such as Nancy Callahan and Marv, are out of the picture.

Mickey Rourke as Marv in 'Sin City' [Credit: Miramax films]

It probably won't be too long before we hear about a premiere date because, according to Deadline, networks are already looking at the project. The property has a very unique style, both aesthetically and story-wise. It's definitely not for everyone, which is why it most likely didn't manage to find an audience on the big screen.

With that in mind, it's a smart move to see if there's a fanbase for it in the ever-expanding world of television. Hopefully fans of the #comicbook will have something they can enjoy.

What do you think about Sin City becoming a television series? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Deadline)