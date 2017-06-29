2017 is a huge year for movies, we have blockbuster epics like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Justice League, we also have nostalgic sequels like Cars 3 and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. On top of those, we have our share of reboots including The Mummy, Power Rangers and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But everybody knows these movies, either because of hype created with variou is back for its eight installment called have come out already. For this article, we're going to take a look at six movies that might've flown under your radar, that you totally didn't know were coming out this year. Some of you movie buffs might know most of these, but I think some will surprise you.

1. 'Jigsaw'

Release Date: October 27, 2017

Director: Michael Spierig & Peter Spierig

Cast: Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore, Laura Vandervoort

Whether you hate or love the franchise, you definite know it, and now Saw is back for its eighth installment, Jigsaw. It will be interesting to see if there's going to be any fresh, new ideas or if we're getting more oversaturated, over-done gore like the last four in the franchise.

The plot of Jigsaw revolves around various dead bodies turning up around a city, with all evidence pointing to one man, John Kramer. However, this makes no sense seeing as Kramer died 10 years ago. We'll see this mystery unravel come #Halloween this year. Hopefully we'll get a classic #Saw movie for the first time in years!

2. 'All-Star Weekend'

'Django Unchained' [Credit: The Weinstein Company]

Release Date: TBA 2017

Director: Jamie Foxx

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Eva Longoria, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

2017 marks the year for veteran actor, Jamie Foxx's directorial debut in All-Star Weekend. This comedy follows the story of two buddies who form a rivalry debating over their two favorite basketball stars. A simple story that has potential to be hilarious, especially when you consider some of the random stars who are in the film, like athletes Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Steph Curry and the rapper, Game.

3. 'Downsizing'

'Downsizing' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Release Date: December 22, 2017

Director: Alexander Payne

Cast: Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Laura Dern

Downsizing has potential to be one of the best movies this year, although with the trailer yet-to-be released we can't totally confirm it. Downsizing follows the story of a man (Matt Damon) realizing his life would be better if he shrunk himself. This #comedy could be excellent, especially when you consider the fact that it's written and directed by Alexander Payne, the man behind amazing films like The Descendants, About Schmidt and Sideways.

4. 'Goon: Last Of The Enforcers'

'Goon: Last of the Enforcers' [Credit: Entertainment One]

Release Date: TBA 2017

Director: Jay Baruchel

Cast: Sean William Scott, T.J. Miller, Jay Baruchel

This one is may be a little lesser known, but those who've seen Goon, will understand why a second film could be great. Goon was a 2011 sports comedy that was actually pretty good and flew under everybody's radar. Fast-forward six years and I don't think anybody knew there was a sequel coming out. The film was released back in March in Canada, but we're yet to get a US or worldwide release date.

This movie marks Jay Baruchel's directorial debut, which makes sense as he starred in Goon. He'll also reprise his role for Goon: Last of the Enforcers. If you haven't seen Goon yet, be sure to check it out before the sequel is released!

5. 'Slice'

Release Date: TBA 2017

Director: Austin Vesely

Starring: Chance The Rapper, Paul Scheer, Joe Keery

Chance the Rapper has had a tremendous past year, winning various awards including three Grammys, and the Humanitarian Award at this year's BET Awards. Now it seems like the rapper wants to bolster his résumé and add actor to his decorated history at the young age of 24.

Not much is known about Slice yet, but we do know that it's a #mystery/#horror that follows Chance the Rapper as a werewolf. When speaking to RedEye, director Austin Vesely cited the #Joker as an influence on the movie, which sounds awesome.

6. 'Super Troopers 2'

'Super Troopers' [Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures]

Release Date: TBA 2017

Director: Jay Chandrasekhar

Cast: Rob Lowe, Lynda Carter, Brian Cox

It's been 16 years since Super Troopers, but now the long-awaited sequel is coming. The team is back, with director Jay Chandrasekhar behind the camera once again to try and recapture the magic of the original film. So far we know nothing about the plot of Super Troopers 2, but I'm sure we'll see a trailer for it soon.

Although all of these movies are slated to come out in 2017, there's always the possibility of postponements, either way I'm stoked to see what they're like! Downsizing seems like it could be the dark horse out of this list, especially because how talented the cast involved is and that wacky plot line.

Let me know which movie you're most excited to see in 2017!

(Source: RedEye)