It isn't just winter that is coming, so are Game of Thrones spoilers. Unless you have been hiding under Casterly Rock, you will undoubtedly have heard whispers of a few happenings that will occur when Game of Thrones returns to our screens next month. Promising to up the ice and the fire on HBO's fantasy epic, the show's final two seasons are sure to contain more dragons and direwolves than you can shake a scepter at.

Now, ahead of the Season 7 premiere, it looks like Sky has gone and ruined the synopsis for the first three episodes of the series. Doh, someone is sure to do a Ned Stark and lose their head for this one. However, if you want to find out more, check it out after the jump.

Warning: Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers ahead.

So, while we try and piece together the puzzle from various promo images and battle-laden trailers, Sky went and did some of the hard work for us. Some clever snoops have noticed that the URL on Sky Deutschland also shows you which episode each of images comes from:

If you check the url of the S7 photos on the Sky Deutschland site you'll see from which episode some are. So this scene is likely from Ep03. pic.twitter.com/0iq1iCpyya — dragon's daughter (@yeahclarke) June 25, 2017

Everything is a bit of a jumble at the moment, but it's safe to say that #GameofThrones Season 7 really looks like it could live up to its hype as being the most action-packed season yet. So, armed with Sky's valuable information, let's see what happens where and when in Season 7.

Episode 1

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Starting things off, #DaenerysTargaryen finally steps foot on Westerosi land to find herself at the ancestral Targaryen home at Dragonstone. The trailers have already shown her doing some remodeling after the departure of the previous tenants (the Baratheons), so expect her Royal Highness to waste no time in sitting on the stone throne.

Also this episode, we see the scene of Cersei and Jaime standing on that giant scratch map, presumably plotting their next move after hearing of Daenerys approach to King's Landing. Expect even our incest siblings to be quaking in their boots at the thought of dragons attacking the capital.

Finally, we see Aidan Gillen's slimy Littlefinger whispering sweet nothings to Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark. We have already hypothesized about Sansa's ominous musings and Season 7 promises to be huge for both of them. With trips to the Godwood, a rumored White Wedding, and Sansa's loyalty being tested, many are expecting Littlefinger to finally get a taste of his own poisonous medicine before the season is out!

Episode 2

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

On to Episode 2, and in keeping with the winter theme, #JonSnow's stay at the family homestead won't be particularly long lived. Here we see him set out on some perilous quest, which will presumably eventually lead to a big battle with those frosty White Walkers (probably toward the end of the season.) However, for the time being, Snow's destination remains unknown. With Jon off on his jollies, it is highly likely that he'll leave his flame-haired sister in charge.

More excitingly though, Episode 2 seems to show the triumphant return of Arya Stark to Winterfell. The faceless assassin last stepped foot in the Stark sanctuary all the way back in the first season, so expect it to be an emotional reunion for all involved. We still don't know whether Jon will have left before his adoptive sister returns, but here's hoping Jon, Arya, and Sansa will get the heart-warming family reunion they all deserve.

Episode 3

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Finally, given that this season is only a measly seven episodes long, expect the action to already be heating up by the time we get to Episode 4. As Daenerys sets her sights on claiming the Iron Throne back for Targaryen blood, she will need all the help she can get to take on Cersei and that salty pirate Euron Greyjoy.

Could this be when we finally get the show's greatest pairing since Arya and the Hound, with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen form an alliance? Clearly it is someone big meeting with Dany, and with Jon's Winterfell departure happening in the previous episode, Dragonstone is but a ride away.

Also, we see Daenerys looking out over the waters at Dragonstone, but is it at someone leaving or arriving? We know that Jon will be heading to snowier climes, but will the Mother of Dragons be providing him with some much needed assistance or brush off the abominable snowmen as just more old wive's tales?

Now that we know a little more about the chronology of Season 7, we still have to sit on our hands for a little longer. With a plethora of spoilers and set pictures blowing in like the approaching winter, it is refreshing that we are still none the wiser about what the f*ck is actually going to happen in the show's penultimate run. Either way, grab your winter warmers, feed your dragons, and practice your swordplay, we are about to meet the pointy end of Game of Thrones.

