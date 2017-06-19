As we all know, the Twin Peaks universe is full of wonder and oddities. From fish in the percolator to spirits trapped inside drawer knobs, there've been a lot of things that go unexplained or unnoticed, and that's just something any Peaks fan must sooner or later accept. However, having watched and rewatched the series many a time, it's a rarity when something this big completely flies over my head. We might all have our personal theories about when Cooper will "wake up," or what the glass box monster is, but visual facts are solid and non-negotiable.

That's where eagle-eyed fan Andre Costa comes in. Costa documented all the portals between the Black Lodge and our everyday world that we've seen so far on #TwinPeaks. (The post can be found in the Twin Peaks (2017) Facebook group, but you'll need to be a member to see it.) Although I'd noticed a pattern in terms of numbering and font, my mind was a little blown by the portal revelation, especially by the number 5, which had completely passed me by. Hats off to you, Mr. Costa.

3

This is the portal Agent Cooper goes through when he switches places with Dougie. When he first enters the Mauve Room after falling out of the New York glass box, he sees a similar portal with the number 15 on it. However, he is diverted from going to it by Naido, the woman with no eyes, who takes him to the roof. After he comes back down, he sees the room, as well as the portal number, has changed.

5

Look at the 5 above Coop's head! Although it isn't always seen in the box, the 5 is definitely there before Cooper and then the creature come into the box.

6

This portal appears in both Season 3 (right after the boy is killed in a hit and run) and in #FireWalkWithMe outside the Fat Trout Trailer Park. Interestingly, this is not the only time a portal has switched locations. The above 5 comes and goes from the window of the glass box, and who knows where it's located when it's not there. But going back to the number 6, might it be that this portal is somehow associated with transporting a spirit from a body that has died to the Lodge? It was present at two fatal crime scenes (Teresa Banks's murder by Leland Palmer and the death of that little boy in the hit and run), and perhaps others. All I'm saying is, keep an eye out.

7

[Credit: New Line]

To be honest, this is the only number I'm hesitant about, purely because the font doesn't quite match the others. This one appears in Fire Walk With Me, right before Agent Jeffries steps out of the elevator at the FBI headquarters in Philadelphia. I also question this one because the number 7 appears many times in Twin Peaks and has a layered significance: The room in which Cooper's doppelgänger murders Darya is No. 6, and when he goes into the neighboring room to see Chantal, we can clearly see a 7 on the door; we also see Cooper caress the 7 in the Lucky 7 Insurance logo in Episode 6, and there are plenty more instances. As we know, the numbers on Twin Peaks have different meanings, some of which have yet to be revealed, but the number 7 seems particularly versatile and important.

15

When Agent Cooper first enters the Mauve Room, he spots the giant socket on the wall with the number 15 on it. However, when he comes back down from the roof it's changed into a 3.

It seems clear that these portals are changeable and they use electricity to bring a spirit from one dimension to another. Perhaps each portal is connected to a specific use, like how the number 6 portal has been found around places where people have died, as mentioned above. 7 seems to be a more overarching number with significance that varies from case to case, while 5 might be a harbinger of pure evil (the creature). It seems likely that we haven't seen all the portals yet, so stay tuned for more!

