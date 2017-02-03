Hollywood’s taste in #music is always evolving, but the principal characteristic in film music is a brilliant constant: it needs to be good. That’s why movies are one of the prime movers of new music, in forms of genres, songs and styles.

Currently, a specific style of music is dominating #Hollywood movies and you can hear it in almost every blockbuster trailer.

This style of music relies heavily on its vocal component, conveying a mellow, ambient and relaxing sensation that at times feels like the music is trying to pull you into a whole other world. It's a great juxtaposition to the action-packed images we've come to expect from our big-budget entertainment.

Check out these five examples of modern #songs used in today’s movies that perfectly fit that dream-like splendor and changed the way Hollywood is using music in recent trailers.

5. Sydney Wayser - "Belfast Child"

Film/Trailer: Exodus: Gods and Kings

The song opens with a dreamy soundscape then fades into Sydney Wayser's heavenly voice. Backed by cinematic drum patterns and orchestral accompaniments, the song is a track that will lull listeners into a welcome tranquil trance.

4. Clairity - "Don't Panic"

Film/Trailer: X-Men: Apocalypse

TV: The Vampire Diaries

Clairity's cover of Coldplay's "Don't Panic" is arguably better than the band's original song. Filled with ambiance and harmonies, the dynamic song is a constant build-up that amazes every moment.

3. AURORA - "Nature Boy"

Film/Trailer: Alien: Covenant

AURORA's voice drives the classic song from beginning to end in spectacular fashion. It was recently used in the trailer of #AlienCovenant. Celebrated artists like David Bowie and Frank Sinatra have covered the song and just like those legends, AURORA's version of "Nature Boy" is a tune for the ages.

2. Snow Ghosts - "The Hunted"

Film/Trailer: X-Men: Apocalypse

Also used in X-Men: Apocalypse was "The Hunted" by Snow Ghosts. A chilling experience throughout, the song is haunting with vocals you can even feel crawling through your spine.

1. Benjamin Wallfisch feat. Mirel Wagner - "I Wanna Be Sedated"

Film/Trailer: A Cure For Wellness

Benjamin Wallfisch and Mirel Wagner completely transformed The Ramones' classic rock song "I Wanna Be Sedated." Switching the sounds of electric guitars to a more soothing acoustic touch, Wagner's voice is like a cup of hot sweet tea on a cold rainy day.

I absolutely love every single one of these songs and I hope Hollywood continues to use them in future movies and trailers. Do you have any favorite songs that fit the feeling these songs emit? Let me know in the comments below!

