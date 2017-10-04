Sonic has been a cultural phenomenon ever since he began to collect golden rings in 1991. So, fans of the Blue Blur were naturally excited when Sony Entertainment announced his big-screen debut, only to be disappointed when it never came to fruition. However, it looks like Paramount Pictures has now successfully acquired the rights to the beloved character and is going to give him the live-action/CGI hybrid treatment in his first ever theatrical appearance.

This blue hedgehog from South Island had made his debut on the 2D platform, SEGA Genesis, and swiftly created a fan-base – leading to a slew of successful sequels that quickly made him the company's mascot. However, the franchise was unable to uphold its winning run when the gaming world made the jump to 3D, as it became bogged down with an overabundance of side-characters and universally unpopular mechanics.

Despite suffering the wrath of critics, Sonic has survived through cartoons, anime and a comic book series by Archie Comics, which won the Guinness World Records for the longest running comic series based on a video game. In addition to that, as the franchise has revived some of its lost glory with 2017's Sonic Mania, Paramount's decision to bank on this new found success can certainly prove to be extremely fruitful.

[Credit: Archie Comics/SEGA]

Fans who might be worried about the change of hands from #Sony to Paramount Pictures will be pleased to know that the latter will be retaining the original team for the untitled project. While Neal H. Moritz of Original Film and Deadpool director Tim Miller will be producing and executive producing the movie respectively, Jeff Fowler will be making his directorial debut. Fowler has previously directed the animated short A Gentleman's Duel and the Oscar-nominated reboot of Gopher Broke.

Although this modern rendition of #Sonic is being backed by production behemoth Paramount Pictures and has talented names like Tim Miller and Jeff Fowler associated with it, every fan of the red-booted hedgehog must be asking the same question:

Can Sonic Beat The Video-Game Movie Curse?

'Assassin's Creed' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Hollywood has always bolstered mainstream cinema by zeroing in on a successful cinematic formula. However, despite beginning its journey with 1993's Super Mario Bros., Hollywood has never been able to make video-game movies reach their potential.

Although the massive international appeal of video-games have raked in huge box-office numbers for movies like the Tomb Raider duology, Mortal Kombat and the Resident Evil series, the cinematic adaptations have never been able to match the source material's critical success. Even celebrated directors such as Duncan Jones (Warcraft) and Justin Kurzel (Assassin's Creed) have failed to incorporate the subjective storytelling of games into their movies. However, things might be different for Jeff Fowler and Tim Miller.

Miller had garnered praise for eclipsing Deadpool's infamous cinematic debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine with a faithful adaptation that stuck to the character's trademark comic book tropes. As Sonic has revived his reputation by doing the same in Sonic Mania, Miller will certainly be looking to build on this common logic, reminding fans why they fell in love with the character in the first place.

Additionally, as Fowler has already showcased his ability to mix action with comedy in two hilarious shorts, there's no doubt that he'll be taking a similar approach to retain Sonic's characteristic charm while also providing fans with a fast-paced adventure.

Producers and filmmakers have always looked to adapt video games that are synonymous with complex characters and storylines. As the means to do that on the big-screen is yet to be perfected, Paramount's choice to focus on a blue hedgehog speeding across an island to defeat Eggman might finally give fans a satisfying video game adaptation.

(Source: THR)