Foul language is never acceptable, but Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is clearly more than a little peeved at AMC. The screenwriter has slammed The Walking Dead big wigs for a "c*nt move" regarding the sacking of Frank Darabont. Some may have noticed a change in tone in #TheWalkingDead between Seasons 1 and 3, which could have something to do with the behind-the-scenes drama and the very public dismissal of Darabont.

'Dead' Mad

Sutter called out AMC on Twitter for releasing Darabont's emails during a lengthy legal battle between the network and the former showrunner. There is a very bitter lawsuit currently going on, and it looks like neither side is averse to airing their dirty laundry in public. Sutter defended his friend and firmly placed himself in Camp Darabont:

Abuse is indefensible, but having penned my share of deadly missives, @AMC_TV TMZing FD's mail with no context hurts all parties. #cuntmove — kurt sutter (@sutterink) July 14, 2017

However, is Darabont as squeaky clean as we first though? Well, forget Christian Bale's Terminator Salvation hissy fit, Darabont's emails take it to a whole new level. You can read an excerpt of one of his "tantrum" emails below:

"F— you all for giving me chest pains because of the staggering f—ing incompetence, blindness to the important beats, and the beyond-arrogant lack of regard for what is written being exhibited on set every day. I deserve better than a heart attack because people are too stupid to read a script and understand the words."

With Darabont suing the network for a mere $280 million, there is a lot at stake here. After being fired during Season 2 of the hit zombie romp, Darabont's position as co-creator made it a rather sticky situation. Tensions were said to be high in the show's early days, but Darabont wasn't the only showrunner to be shown the door, Glen Mazzara was spectacularly removed during Season 3 and famously took actress Laurie Holden with him. Either way, it is getting more brutal than an evening with Negan and Lucille.

Deadline reports that this isn't the first time Sutter has taken such action; in 2011 he was equally vocal about Darabont's dismissal and temporarily quit social media over the news. Only a year later, when Mazarra was given the boot, Sutter called AMC “small-minded, bottom-line thinkers who have no appreciation or gratitude for the effort of its creative personnel.” Sutter certainly isn't one to mince his words however, and this time it's personal.

AMC has presumably released the emails to justify Darabont's firing, and we can expect things to get a lot uglier from here on out. With other emails reading, "If it were up to me, I'd have not only fired [them], I'd have hunted down and fucking killed them with a brick, then gone and burned down their homes," it seems that the show's honeymoon period was anything but marital bliss. The lawsuit is now three years old, but still isn't expected to reach trial until 2018. With a stream of emails still to follow, the case of Darabont vs. AMC is more vicious than the show they created!

(Source: Deadline)