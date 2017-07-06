Wholesale re-shoots of genre franchises already half in-the-can (we're looking at you, "Untitled Han Solo Movie") are more and more common these days, with Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy spin-off — which show creator Kurt Sutter once described as "the Mayan Empire, but of Northern California" — the latest to make headlines. Re-shoots include the pilot, originally directed by Sutter. Sutter will step down and hand the reins to Norberto Barba, who has worked on both The Bridge and Preacher.

Who Will Leave The Sons Of Anarchy Spin-Off?

'Sons of Anarchy' [Credit: Fox]

Sutter and co-producer Elgin James are also recasting some key roles, though it is unclear which roles will change hands. Established actors who could depart include: Edward James Olmos, Richard Cabral, John Ortiz, Antonio Jaramillo, Clayton Cardenas and JD Pardo.

With Pardo as the lead, and Olmos one of the biggest names on set, you would think both are safe. However, the original #SonsofAnarchy went through a similar process of re-shooting and recasting. Scott Glenn was replaced by Ron Perlman as gang leader Clay Morrow.

#MayansMC tells the story of EZ Reyes (Pardo), a new and conflicted Mayan MC gang member, who seeks both revenge and respect. The Mayan MC gang turned up on Sons of Anarchy from time to time, often creating problems for the gang.

