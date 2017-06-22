Peter Parker is back on the big screen with #SpiderManHomecoming, swinging from a stunning debut in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War. The film marked one of the most ground-breaking collaborations between movie studios to date, as a deal between Sony and Marvel allowed Tom Holland's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to appear in the billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The deal is already paying off dividends, with Sony preparing to build their own Spider-Man franchise in tandem with the MCU. We know that Peter Parker will be swinging in and out of these symbiotic sagas, but who else is going to be joining Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Sony's spiderverse?

Spider-Man

Tom Holland (Confirmed)

Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Untitled Spider-Man Film 2 & 3 (TBA), Silver & Black (Rumored)

Spider-Man: Homecoming [Credit: Sony]

Audiences are already sticking with Tom Holland, claiming that he is the most comic book accurate interpretation of the character to date. The young actor was charming in his Civil War cameo, managing against all odds to deliver a fresh take on one of the most popular superheroes of all time.

Homecoming is reportedly targeting a teenage audience, and Collider have reported that Sony may be keeping the focus on that demographic going forward. They're aiming to ground the character in his high school environment for the foreseeable future, with the planned Spidey-trilogy possibly emulating the Harry Potter model:

“Should we be able to make more after that? Sure. This is sophomore year, is the next one junior year? Is the next one senior year? Is there a summer break between each of those? I don’t know what, but it was sort of how do we do a journey for Peter not dissimilar for what the students of Hogwarts would go through each of their years, which was one of the early ideas we had for the movies.”

Appearing In: The young actor is due to appear in #InfinityWar, and is rumored to appear in Avengers 4. On the Sony slate, he's only confirmed to appear in all three installments of the planned Spider-Man trilogy, but rumors suggest that he'll make an appearance in Silver & Black.

Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. (Confirmed)

Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

The Avengers [Credit: Marvel]

Robert Downey Jr.'s effect on the MCU cannot be understated. He's the focal point of every MCU ensemble movie to date, and undoubtedly draws in more money than any other actor in the franchise. Loaning him for the Sony-bankrolled movie was the perfect show of good faith between the two studios, but it also makes narrative sense for Tony Stark to be an ongoing presence in Peter Parker's life.

Iron Man and Spider-Man have a complex relationship in comic books, given their mutual respect for science and Parker's inherent need for a father figure (R.I.P, Uncle Ben). This is counter-balanced by their tendency to argue, however, and Homecoming certainly seems to be taking riffs from Marvel's comic book lore.

Appearing In: Iron Man dragged Peter Parker into a chaotic showdown in Captain America: Civil War, so it only makes sense that the genius, billionaire, playboy philanthropist would feel enough responsibility for the young web-slinger to appear in his first solo movie - after that, Parker is seemingly on his own.

Captain America

Chris Evans (Confirmed)

Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man 2 (Rumored)

Spider-Man: Homecoming [Credit: Sony]

On the opposite end of the Avengers' political spectrum to Tony Stark is Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America. The celebrated hero has a brief comedic cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming, appearing in a fitness video playing at Peter's school. Chris Evans has taken his character on an intriguing road to maturity, chiseling his morals to a fine point that protects individuality over authoritarian rule.

Cap and Spider-Man's relationship is relatively simple, but not without drama. In the comic book saga 'Death of Spider-Man', the two are close friends both within their suits and without. As the action ratchets towards a series of spectacular brawls, the web-slinger takes a bullet meant for Captain America, and presumably loses his life. It's an emotional finale, but would they ever dare to realize it on the big screen?

Appearing In: His brief cameo is the extent of Cap's involvement with Sony's spiderverse thus far, but following suggestions that another Avenger will be joining the cast of Spider-Man 2, there's theoretically nothing stopping Chris Evans from reprising his role in an upcoming Spidey adventure.

Venom

Tom Hardy (Confirmed)

Movie: Venom (2018)

Venom is one of Spider-Man's most compelling adversaries, but suffered from a poor interpretation in Sam Raimi's Spiderman 3. With Tom Hardy onboard and Sony reportedly aiming for an R-rating with #Venom, it seems as though the character is in good hands.

Hardy is due to play Venom's first incarnation, Eddie Brock; Parker's rival photographer at the Daily Bugle. However, with Parker staying in school, it remains to be seen how that origin will be adjusted for the reboot. Still, Tom Hardy playing the nasty, drooling anti-hero is enough of a reason to get excited about Sony's next venture in the spiderverse.

Appearing In: Venom is the only film Tom Hardy is currently confirmed to appear in so far, but expect more announcements in the future.

Vulture

Michael Keaton (Confirmed)

Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming [Credit: Sony]

In an incredible turn of events, acclaimed actor Michael Keaton went from starring as a well-known superhero (Batman) to starring in a movie about a washed-up actor who once played a winged superhero (Birdman), to actually playing a winged super-villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It's a level of irony that the Oscar-nominated actor will appreciate more than anyone.

Everything you need to know about The Vulture can be found here, but in short: he's a bitter, blue collar businessman who's got a bone to pick with Tony Stark.

"He is somewhat of a victim. He takes things in that he feels like a victim, and some of it is justified actually. He believes that there’s an upper echelon of society of people who are getting away with a lot and have everything. And there’s a whole lot of folks who are working hard, and don’t have much. Does that sound familiar? To anybody, given the political climate? Which I think is an interesting way to go about this." - Michael Keaton

Appearing In: Thus far, Michael Keaton's Vulture is only confirmed to appear in Homecoming, but it's a well-known fact that Sony has always been aiming for a Sinister Six movie, so don't be surprised to see him wing his way into that one in the future.

Shocker

Logan Marshall-Green (Rumored), Bokeem Woodbine (Confirmed)

Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Left: Dark Blue [Credit: Warner Bros.], Right: Fargo [Credit: FX]

Herman Schultz was a young thief and extortionist who never really rose in ambition when he took on the Shocker mantle. He's had a few large-scale moments working for Nazi war criminals and attempting to hold New York City to ransom, but Shocker's big selling-points are his vibro-shock gauntlets - which Spider-Man is going to face in Homecoming.

There's still some ambiguity surrounding who is actually playing Schultz, with Logan Marshall-Green and Bokeem Woodbine both tipped to play a version of Shocker. They're both members of Vulture's crew, so perhaps Homecoming is something of a melting pot when it comes to the real Shocker.

Appearing In: Both actors attached to play Shocker are only confirmed to appear in Homecoming thus far.

Tinkerer

Michael Chernus (Confirmed)

Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Orange is the New Black [Credit: Netflix]

Phineas Mason, a.k.a. Tinkerer is an incredible engineer and scientist, and functions as the source of inspiration for the weapons and technology of Vulture's crew in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Actor Michael Chernus' comedy credits include a role in Netflix's Orange is the New Black, so we're betting that this is a much more amusing take on the mad scientist than the comics have previously provided.

The nefarious engineer has a general dislike for superhumans, with a disdain for Spider-Man in particular. In the movie, Tinkerer seems to be an annex to Vulture's crew, reworking the Chitauri and Dark Elf technology into machinery for their use. Should he survive the events of the movie relatively unscathed, he could provide the means for the aforementioned Alex to transform into the hulking Rhino.

Appearing In: Chernus is only signed on for Homecoming thus far.

Carnage

Michael Mando (Rumored)

Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming (Rumored), Venom (Confirmed)

Better Call Sall [Credit: Netflix]

Carnage is a bloodthirsty offshoot of Venom, an alien symbiote attached to a severely unstable individual. He's born when Eddie Brock breaks out of prison, leaving his cell mate, Cletus Kasady, behind with a piece of the Venom symbiote. Kasady then becomes attached to it, giving birth to Carnage.

Michael Mando is starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming in an unspecified role, but rumors immediately linked the Better Call Saul actor to the role of Cletus Kasady. He already has a track record for playing violent criminals, starring as a variety of unhinged individuals throughout his career. Most notably, Mando appeared in Far Cry 3 as a tic-tastic psychopath. There's no doubting his capability, and he has excellent references coming into Sony's franchise:

.@MandoMichael is spectacular at bringing carnage to life in #BetterCallSaul. pic.twitter.com/FyZU5jH7BW — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) June 23, 2016

Appearing In: Carnage is rumored to be the main villain of the Venom movie, but if Mando is indeed playing the bloodthirsty symbiote, then Homecoming would be his first credit in Sony's franchise.

Rhino

Donald Glover (Rumored)

Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming (Rumored)

Atlanta [Credit: Amazon]

According to information gleaned from the novelization of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Donald Glover is playing a criminal called Alex, who has an interest in Chitauri weapons. The spidey senses of many fans were tingling at this information, concluding that he could be playing Alex O'Hirn, a.k.a. Rhino.

Rhino had a bit-part appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and while Paul Giamatti played the character with raging quirks, he seemed more of a novelty than a fully realized antagonist. Donald Glover is a left-field choice to revisit this iconic Spider-Man character, but he's also an actor of many talents. If he does play Rhino, then it's bound to be one of the most interesting takes on a Marvel villain to date.

Appearing In: He's appearing in Homecoming in some capacity, but what his role in the future will be remains unclear.

Silver Sable

Unknown

Movie: Silver & Black (TBA)

Silver Sable [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Silver Sablinova is a trained Nazi hunter and leader of the international criminal-hunting organization, Wild Pack. She's crossed paths with Spider-Man on several occasions, sometimes butting heads, but more often finding common ground and working together.

News regarding her movie, Silver & Black, is thin on the ground right now, but we'll keep you updated on any news as it unfolds.

Appearing In: Thus far, Silver Sable is only confirmed to appear in #SilverAndBlack, a spin-off under the direction of Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The Black Cat

Unknown

Movie: Silver & Black (TBA)

Black Cat [Credit: Marvel Comics]

A world-renowned athlete and cat burglar, The Black Cat a.k.a. Felicia Hardy has a complex relationship with Spider-Man, culminating in an on-again, off-again relationship. Peter Parker once trusted her enough to reveal his secret identity, but nowadays she's a supervillain and crime kingpin in New York.

So far, Spider-Man's on-screen girlfriends haven't really risen from their damsel in distress tropes, so it'd be a refreshing change of pace to see him faced with a romantic interest that can hold her own in a fight. That being said, Felicia Hardy is a compelling and powerful character in her own right, and if Spidey doesn't crop up in Silver & Black, it might not be a bad thing. Wonder Woman is currently making history (and a lot of money) without a male superhero in sight, so perhaps this is an opportunity for Sony to replicate that success.

Appearing In: So far, Black Cat has only been confirmed to appear in Silver & Black.

Kraven the Hunter

Unknown

Movie: Untitled Kraven Film (TBA)

Kraven the Hunter [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Sergei Kravinoff is a Russian hunter of noble descent. His penchant for big-game hunting pitted him in direct conflict with a number of Marvel characters. In comic books, he has shot Sabretooth on multiple occasions, but his skills also allowed him a short, unstable stint alongside the Avengers.

Kraven eventually decides that big-game hunting is old news, and that his new drive is to hunt and kill Spider-Man. In the course of duty, he began to augment himself with elixirs from the jungle, increasing his physical capacities to that of the beasts he once hunted.

Appearing In: It was very recently revealed that Sony may have an untitled Kraven spin-off in the pipeline, but nothing else is known about the project as of yet.

Mysterio

Unknown

Movie: Untitled Mysterio Film (TBA)

Mysterio [Credit: Marvel Comics]

If you thought Vulture was meta, then just wait for Mysterio. Expert illusionist Quentin Beck was a special effects wizard in Hollywood, working for a big studio as a stuntman and special effects designer. He swiftly decided that the Hollywood life wasn't for him, and aimed to take fame for himself by killing Spider-Man. Since then, the enigmatic Mysterio also becomes a major player in the Sinister Six.

An untitled Mysterio film was recently mentioned, and while there's little-to-no information available about it, the potential for a self-referential supervillain spin-off is an enticing one.

Appearing In: Untitled Mysterio Film.

