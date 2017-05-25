Sony is about to kickstart its very own Spider-Man Cinematic Universe with next year's Venom. The project is going quite well, with Tom Hardy set to star as Eddie Brock and Ruben Fleischer set to direct. After that, it'll be time for Silver Sable and Black Cat to take the spotlight. The studio announced its plans for the spinoff film a few months ago, but unlike #Venom, it's been very slow on the development process.

But today finds us with an update. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the spinoff has gotten a new, sleeker title: Silver and Black. Adding to the excitement, Gina Prince-Bythewood has been hired to direct the film.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Prince-Bythewood will be performing double duties in the film as director and writer. The report states she'll rewrite the script written by Christopher Yost, (known for having penned 2011's Thor). Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy also had a hand in the script.

It's important to note both #SilverAndBlack and Venom are completely separate from the #MCU. They are Sony's first ventures into their very own live-action Marvel Universe, so don't expect Tom Holland's Spider-Man or other Marvel heroes to be referenced in the film.

Who Is Gina Prince-Bythewood?

Prince-Bythewood has a lengthy career in film and television, having started as a writer since 1991. She wrote and directed 2014's critically-acclaimed Beyond the Lights, as well as The Secret Life Of Bees in 2008. As for TV, she co-created Fox's Shots Fired, a ten-part miniseries that just recently aired its final episode.

You might be surprised to hear this won't be the first time Prince-Bythewood will have been involved in the Marvel Universe. She's directing Freeform's #CloakAndDagger pilot, which is part of the MCU and is expected to be released sometime in 2018.

Given the nature of the Black Cat and Silver Sable characters, their film will most likely have a heist film vibe. With the director's work being mostly small-scale dramas, you may be wondering whether she's the right pick for such an action-oriented tentpole film.

To that I must say, fans often get scared when a director known for small-scale projects gets hired to helm a big-budget production, but that worry's been proven false multiple times in the past by directors like Jon Favreau, Christopher Nolan, Joss Whedon, James Gunn, Patty Jenkins, etc. So, while her work has indeed been less action-oriented to this point, she has a great eye for compelling storytelling, so I'm sure she'll do a great job.

Silver and Black currently has no release date, but with a director already attached, we should be hearing an official announcement soon.

What do you think about Gine Prince-Bythewood directing Silver And Black? Let me know in the comments!

