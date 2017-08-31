Warning: Major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 up ahead!

It seems that Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner isn't only the true Lady of Winterfell but also Westeros's crowned Queen of Sass, if her recent social media activity is anything to go by.

Days after she threw the ultimate shade at the scheming little rat that is Littlefinger by getting her sister Arya to slice open his throat with one slick arm-stroke, our real life Sansa Stark has dished out some even harsher truths. And no, they aren't about how cripplingly awkward that boat bonk between Jon Snow and Daenerys was.

Perusing the dark depths of Twitter, Turner recently stumbled upon a fan who was suffering from a serious bout of word vomit in her ill-informed defense of Lord Petyr Baelish. After suggesting that the character shouldn't have met his end because he just "wanted justice on the society for his humiliation" and that "he never hurt Sansa," the confused #GameOfThrones fan swiftly got a slap on the wrist by Sophie herself. And it was delicious:

Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons.... Who killed her family... who ended up torturing her.... but ur right.. no harm done — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

You'd think that if you got smacked down by a GoT leading lady this hard, you'd learn to keep your mouth shut. But this Twitter user then tried to defend Littlefinger again, this time schooling Turner on the fact that it was Baelish who gave "Winterfell to the Starks." She then added that he also killed the tyrannical Joffrey, saved Sansa and Jon and won the Battle of the Bastards.

Unsurprisingly, the second time didn't go down well either. Offering the Twitter world a deafening mic drop like no other, Turner bit back with the following:

Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her).... because he owed her.... for selling her to the boltons.... need I say more? — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

Slay, Sophie, slay. The North will always remember.

What do you think? Is Littlefinger worth defending?