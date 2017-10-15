Early yesterday morning, actress Sophie Turner unveiled a surprise sweeter than Sansa’s onscreen revenge — a pear-shaped diamond ring and two very happy hands. DNCE frontman Joe Jonas (famously known for being the middle member of the Jonas Brothers band) just proposed to one of our favorite Starks!

Talk about flying the nest, little bird. Check out the dazzler below:

Joe Jonas posted a matching image on Instagram, since this is 2017, after all.

Only One Jonas Left, Baby

Joe is the second Jonas Brother to get engaged after his older brother Kevin, who is now married to Danielle Deleasa, a former hairdresser, and they have two young daughters. They tied the knot in 2009. The youngest Jonas, Nick, is currently single.

Well, probably.

Privacy Well-Kept

The #GameOfThrones star and Jonas started dating late last year. Since then, they have been spotted across Los Angeles holding hands, in concerts as far away as Rotterdam and have been known to spend the last Halloween and Thanksgiving together. Turner first posted about Joe on Instagram only a few days after New Year’s Eve.

Jonas and Turner are known for being somewhat private about the ins and outs of their relationship, so it comes as a surprise for many to hear they are getting hitched. But, it is a beautiful surprise, of course, and we can’t be any more thrilled for the happy couple.

Congratulations to the future Turner-Jonases!

(Source: People, Us Weekly)