Pipe down, internet, Sophie Turner (a.k.a Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark) isn't really racist, it's all just a massive misunderstanding.

The HBO star has been the subject of an internet fury over the past few days thanks to an Instagram story posted by her pal, DJ and fitness guru Brendan Fallis. In the clip, he's in the gym with Tuner and her boyfriend, Joe Jonas, and when he points toward the camera Turner turns and says something that the internet believes to be the N word. And of course, this caused all the shots to be fired on Twitter. Here's a taster:

Sophie Turner think her stupid ass is obliged to say nigga, guess what bland toast girl, YOU AIN'T BLACK, your ass is cancelled pic.twitter.com/WqkvdclE5q — Jerry (@jerryknowles93) May 9, 2017

Sophie Turner cancelled. Joe Jonas cancelled. That other Caucasian who was laughing cancelled. I SAID WHAT I SAID pic.twitter.com/xa6h4AyncW — destiny (@loveslikefire) May 9, 2017

Sophie Turner: Cracker is an offensive word, please dont use it

Also Sophie Turner: WhAtS uP mY nIgGgGgGa pic.twitter.com/XGAsvHfyUZ — BIZZLE (@BizzleLovato92) May 9, 2017

Ms. Turner, of course, says it ain't so. She confirmed in a statement to JustJared.com:

“I used the word ‘motherf*ckers’ in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested. I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word."

Capisce?

So for all those in the back:



What's up, motherfuckers. @SophieT pic.twitter.com/BIhMJocVZB — Sophie Turner Online (@SophieTurnerCom) May 9, 2017

