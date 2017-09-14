South Park made its return to our television screens this week and it was hand-in-hand with controversy as per usual. The latest episode took aim at the proliferation of the Amazon and Google smart speaking devices. The episode centered around people being able to speak aloud to set their alarms on the devices, as well as making daily reminders and helping with everyday tasks. As anyone who owns one of these devices knows, when the device hears anything like this, chaos erupts—meaning that the real devices of people went nuts while the episode aired.

Many viewers took to Twitter to share their South Park viewing experiences.

We have an Alexa and a Google Home and South Park repeatedly screwed with both of them tonight. — Jeff S. (@tinmanic) September 14, 2017

Who elses Alexas keep going off every time Cartman says something on the Alexa during this South Park episode #SouthPark21 pic.twitter.com/strwnTST23 — Kenny Eaton (@Kenny_623) September 14, 2017

This is not the first time something like this has happened. The devices respond to anyone who commands them, rather than just responding to the voice of their primary owner. This has caused many unintentional orders placed over the internet against their owners' wishes, as well as unexpected responses to ridiculous commands uttered by characters on television shows as people watch.

The latest episode of #SouthPark also took a shot at American rapper Kendrick Lamar, by parodying his song "Humble". His track was turned into a country music song thanks to the vocals of Hillbilly Jim Bob, who was playing the role of a human Amazon Echo to illustrate the characters didn't need the devices to function.

The show took a return to its roots with one off story episodes as opposed to a season long storyline. #TreyParker and #MattStone have stated their discontent at having to create season-long stories and their desire to return to the show's roots:

In some ways it was cool and in some ways it trapped us. The way we do that show is not compatible with full serialisation. We’re going to do the first show [this season] and maybe don’t have to sitcom wrap it up at the end. The first 18 seasons of the show, we spent so much time thinking how do we get this back to resolution. And no TV shows do that anymore. You’re so used to watching shows now where it doesn’t end at the end, it teases the next one.

The latest episode has set the pace for things to come. With more timely stories rather than season-long arcs, we'll hopefully get more real-time reactions like these to #ComedyCentral's longest-running and most provocative show:

Wtf @SouthPark thanks for setting off all my Google Homes and Android devices — Matt Varner (@Mesut_and_Tie) September 14, 2017

This new @SouthPark is confusing the hell out of my Google Home #okgoogle — airharvey (@AirMississippi) September 14, 2017

This @SouthPark episode has set my @amazon Alexa off about 15 times so far. Had to unplug it — Chris (@ChrisMn84) September 14, 2017

South Park airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Comedy Central.