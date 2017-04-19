ByKatie Granger, writer at Creators.co
MP Staff Writer, come to bargain.
Katie Granger

Remember the last big panic of the week, when fans whipped up a frenzy over the possibility that Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man may be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The major deal brokered between Studios and Sony Pictures, which allowed the wall crawler into the MCU, almost seemed too good to be true, and a comment made by film producer and former Chairperson of Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal, had fans worried that he may not become a permanent fixture.

Well, worry not Spider-fans, because — unsurprisingly — it looks like the little web slinger is here to stay. Yesterday the Marvel crew gathered the press together and confirmed to ComicBook's Brandon Davis that Marvel and aren't looking to let go of Spider-Man anytime soon.

Spider-Man as he appears in 'Civil War' [Credit: Marvel Studios]
Spider-Man as he appears in 'Civil War' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

See also:

Spider-Man made his debut in last year's explosive Captain America: Civil War, and returns this summer for his first solo feature in Spider-Man: Homecoming. We've known for a while now that he would also appear as part of the ambitious ensemble cast of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, but now we know where the wall-crawler's path will be leading him after Infinity War.

Spider-Man v Thanos [Credit: Marvel Comics]
Spider-Man v Thanos [Credit: Marvel Comics]

At the aforementioned Marvel press event, Marvel Studios' President confirmed not only that Spider-Man will be appearing in an already green-lit Homecoming sequel, but that he will also pop up in the fourth Untitled Avengers film, previously titled Avengers: Infinity War: Part 2.

While the two Avengers movies and the Homecoming sequel are the only properties that Marvel and Sony are currently working on together, Feige reaffirmed that Spider-Man won't be going anywhere after that. Likely we'll see becoming a part of the Avengers proper during the Infinity War event, and following the tradition of other solo characters in the MCU, he'll probably end up getting a solo trilogy off the back of Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Homecoming [Credit: Marvel Studios]
Spider-Man: Homecoming [Credit: Marvel Studios]

And what of the rest of the expanding Spider-verse? Sadly — or perhaps fortunately, given the ever-expanding scope of the MCU — Feige also confirmed that Marvel will have no part in Sony's upcoming Spider-verse movies, which includes the hotly anticipated R-rated Venom, and properties featuring both Silver Sable and Black Cat.

So, while we may or may not be seeing Spider-Man going toe-to-toe with Venom in the Sony-verse, rest assured that he'll be swinging around the MCU for a long time to come.

Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives in theaters July 7, 2017. What are you most excited to see in the new movie? Tell us in the comments below!

(Source: ComicBook.com)