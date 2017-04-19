Remember the last big panic of the week, when fans whipped up a frenzy over the possibility that Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man may be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The major deal brokered between #Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which allowed the wall crawler into the MCU, almost seemed too good to be true, and a comment made by film producer and former Chairperson of Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal, had fans worried that he may not become a permanent fixture.

Well, worry not Spider-fans, because — unsurprisingly — it looks like the little web slinger is here to stay. Yesterday the Marvel crew gathered the press together and confirmed to ComicBook's Brandon Davis that Marvel and #Disney aren't looking to let go of Spider-Man anytime soon.

Spider-Man as he appears in 'Civil War' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Spider-Man made his #MCU debut in last year's explosive Captain America: Civil War, and returns this summer for his first solo feature in Spider-Man: Homecoming. We've known for a while now that he would also appear as part of the ambitious ensemble cast of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, but now we know where the wall-crawler's path will be leading him after Infinity War.

Spider-Man v Thanos [Credit: Marvel Comics]

At the aforementioned Marvel press event, Marvel Studios' President #KevinFeige confirmed not only that Spider-Man will be appearing in an already green-lit Homecoming sequel, but that he will also pop up in the fourth Untitled Avengers film, previously titled Avengers: Infinity War: Part 2.

While the two Avengers movies and the Homecoming sequel are the only properties that Marvel and Sony are currently working on together, Feige reaffirmed that Spider-Man won't be going anywhere after that. Likely we'll see #SpiderMan becoming a part of the Avengers proper during the Infinity War event, and following the tradition of other solo characters in the MCU, he'll probably end up getting a solo trilogy off the back of Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Homecoming [Credit: Marvel Studios]

And what of the rest of the expanding Spider-verse? Sadly — or perhaps fortunately, given the ever-expanding scope of the MCU — Feige also confirmed that Marvel will have no part in Sony's upcoming Spider-verse movies, which includes the hotly anticipated R-rated Venom, and properties featuring both Silver Sable and Black Cat.

So, while we may or may not be seeing Spider-Man going toe-to-toe with Venom in the Sony-verse, rest assured that he'll be swinging around the MCU for a long time to come.

Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives in theaters July 7, 2017. What are you most excited to see in the new movie? Tell us in the comments below!

(Source: ComicBook.com)