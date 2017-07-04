While we're all getting our underoos in a twist waiting to see whether Tom Holland can deliver in his first solo venture, we here at Movie Pilot have painstakingly (wall) crawled through every frame of Spider-Man: Homecoming to share more Easter Eggs, MCU links and comic book references than even the combined intellect of the Science Bros could discover in one sitting.

After all, with great Marvel movies comes great responsibility, so join us in our extensive breakdown for the most detailed recap of Spider-Man: Homecoming yet.

1. Avengers Face-Off

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in the aftermath of the alien invasion that almost destroyed New York City in The Avengers, providing our first callback to these events since Luke Cage. Among the wreckage surrounding Avengers Tower, eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a chitauri leviathan whose face falls off in the background. Sure, this could just be a callback to Marvel's first team-up movie, but we wouldn't be surprised if this was the same creature that the Hulk and Iron Man defeated after punching it directly in the face.

2. Does Whatever A Spider Can...

Continuing a long-standing tradition, Spider-Man: Homecoming features a reworked version of the original theme tune from the '60s cartoon, composed by Michael Giacchino. Following his work on #DoctorStrange, Marvel's new favorite composer nails the spirit of the original song while updating it for new, modern audiences.

3. Feline Friends

In our first visit to Parker's High School, we couldn't help but notice a girl with striking, white hair walking right behind Peter in the hallway. While this student never speaks and doesn't seem to appear again, it's interesting to note that Spider-Man dated a white-haired woman named Felicia Hardy for some time in the comics. Although she's soon set to star in her own spin-off called Silver & Black, this could well be our very first glimpse of the Black Cat in live action. It's probably a coincidence, but how many high school girls do you see with white hair?

4. Spider-Man 3.0

During chemistry class, Parker continues to experiment with the web fluid that he's invented. Bottles containing the solution are marked Version 3.0, which literally refers to how many times we've seen Spider-Man use webbing onscreen. While the first two incarnations changed Parker's abilities, granting him the power to create his own webbing organically, this third version stays truer to the comics, reimagining his webbing as artificial.

5. You Just Hit The Jackpot

The Amazing Spider-Man [Credit: Marvel Comics]

In Spider-Man 2, there's a moment when Mary-Jane Watson tells Parker to;

"Go get em, tiger!"

This time round though, director Jon Watts approached this iconic line from the comics in a different way, instead using the catchphrase as part of the banners that adorn the school's hallways before Homecoming. Even though there's no Mary-Jane in Spidey's latest film — well, sort of — her voice can still be heard in this subtle reference.

6. Stan The Man Lee

After Spider-Man accidentally sets off an annoyingly loud car alarm, Stan Lee makes his 38th Marvel cameo, shouting;

"Don't make me come down there, you punk!"

While this may have less impact in the MCU than his cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it's worth noting that his wife Joan B. Lee may not be too happy with how he flirts with a woman called Marjorie in the scene.

7. "I'm Starting To Think You're Not The Avengers..."

Remember how the first Spider-Man trailer showed Parker fighting bank robbers wearing Avengers masks? Not only does the classic look of each mask combine the MCU and Marvel's comic book heritage in ways never seen before onscreen, but there's also a moment when Spider-Man forces 'Thor' to punch the 'Hulk', reminding us of their numerous battles over the years, both on page and in cinemas.

8. Moving Day

The final confrontation arises when the Vulture attempts to steal technology from The Avengers as they move from NYC to upstate New York. Not only does this tie Homecoming in directly with our first glimpse of the new HQ in Civil War, but mention is also made of various equipment, including Captain America's new shield, Iron Man's Hulkbuster armor and Thor's strength-enhancing belt, Megingjörð.

9. Ultimate Bagley

Among the kind of graffiti one would expect to see in NYC, one name stands out more than most and that's Bagley, which undoubtedly refers to the famed comic book artist Mark Bagley. Not only did Bagley work on Spider-Man during some classic storylines from the '90s — including Maximum Carnage and Clone Saga — but he also teamed up with writer Brian Michael Bendis on the rebooted series Ultimate Spider-Man. Together, their partnership lasted for 111 issues, beating out Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's work on Fantastic Four to become the longest running creative team who ever worked at Marvel.

10. According To Sokovia...

While Ned continues to ask Peter about his secret identity in class, a teacher can be heard droning on about the Sokovia Accords in the background. This law played an integral role in Captain America: Civil War, regulating the use of super powers by the government, but it's surprising that this would have become part of the curriculum so quickly.

11. That's Mr America To You!

Spider-Man: Homecoming [Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony]

Despite the events of Civil War, schools continue to use educational videos starring Captain America in the classroom. As one teacher puts it;

"I'm pretty sure he's a war criminal now."

Still, it's great for old-school MCU fans to see Cap suit up in his old attire again. Reference is also made to his hiatus between Captain America: First Avenger and Winter Soldier;

"Take it from a guy who's been frozen for 65 years..."

12. Damnit Barry!

Barry Allen sure does like to f**k with the timeline, but did he just accidentally merge Marvel and DC together? Probably not, but during Liz's party, students refer to Flash Thompson as Kid Flash, which just so happens to be the superhero moniker adopted by Wally West over on #TheFlash TV show.

13. Peter Parker's Day Off

As if the school banners that said "Totally '80s Homecoming" weren't obvious enough, director Jon Watts makes more '80s references in his bid to create a modern-day John Hughes superhero movie. Most obvious of all is a cut between Spider-Man running through hedges and Ferris Bueller doing the exact same thing on a TV screen at school.

14. Black Panther Shout-Out!

While practicing for the competition in Washington, one of the questions asked on the bus mentions a mysterious substance called vibranium. The fictional metal has been a long-stay in Marvel Comics, most notably associated with the superhero Black Panther who safeguards the material in the Kingdom of Wakanda. The nearly indestructible metal was also used to help create Captain America's shield and Ultron's refurbished body.

15. Requiem For A Spider

After news broke that Jennifer Connelly would star in Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans wondered whether her character Betty Ross from The Incredible Hulk would return. However, now that we've seen the film we can confirm that Connelly doesn't appear in the flesh, instead serving as the voice for Spider-Man's spider-suit AI which he affectionately names Karen. Bizarrely, Connelly's real life husband Paul Bettany voices Tony Stark's AI J.A.R.V.I.S., which means that both suits are linked by each star's real life commitment to each other.

16. Upside Down Kiss

After Spider-Man rescues Liz, the suit's A.I. tells Peter that this is now his perfect chance to kiss her. However, before he can re-enact the iconic upside down kiss from the first Spider-Man film, Peter's webbing loses its grip and he plummets down the elevator shaft.

17. Man-Spider?

During a news recap of the events that took place at the Washington Monument, a banner scrolls across the screen with the words:

"Man Spider Climbs Monument."

While it must have been disappointing for Parker to see his name read wrong onscreen, this actually serves as a reference to the Man-Spider, a mutated form of Spidey from the comics who was particularly prominent in the '90s animated series.

18. Ultimate Spider-Man

Ultimate Spider-Man [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Aaron Davis only appears here briefly, helping Spider-Man track down the Vulture, but his presence in Homecoming may have two huge ramifications later down the line. One, Donald Glover's character could return as the Prowler, a vigilante who recently became popular in Ultimate Spider-Man. Two, reference to his nephew suggests that Miles Morales is in fact part of the MCU, which means he could also become Spider-Man later down the line, just like his comic book counterpart.

19. Sting In The Tail

Mac Gargan's onscreen debut hints that he may reappear in the MCU as his villainous alter ego The Scorpion, using his strength and armor to defeat the wallcrawler once and for all. Oh, and in case you missed it, actor Michael Mando even has a scorpion tattoo emblazoned across his neck. Subtle.

20. Keep It In The Family

In a surprise bait and switch, Marvel managed to trick fans into thinking that Zendaya's character Michelle was going to be the Vulture's daughter, only to then reveal that Liz Allan was the one fathered by Adrian Toomes instead. While Liz is still an innocent high school girl in Homecoming, the Vulture's daughter was called Valeria Toomes in the comics and even joined S.H.I.E.L.D. briefly at one point.

21. If This Be My Destiny...!

After The Vulture literally brings the roof down on Spider-Man, director Jon Watts focuses on Parker's struggle to lift the rubble away, recreating one of the most unforgettable comic book covers of all time in the process. Published in February 1966, the cover to The Amazing Spider-Man #33 remains one of Steve Ditko's most memorable images, and the story within perfectly captures the essence of Parker and why he remains such an iconic character all these decades later.

22. Face It, Tiger

For months, fans thought that Zendaya's character Michelle was just a code-name for Mary-Jane Watson, Spider-Man's long standing love interest in the comics. However, a junior novelization recently appeared to reveal that Michelle was in fact the daughter of Adrian Toomes. As anyone who's seen Homecoming knows, Michelle does in fact refer to herself as MJ, suggesting that Zendaya's character is indeed Mary-Jane Watson after all! Well played, Marvel. Well played.

23. Spider-Man For The MTV Generation

The end credits recap the events of Homecoming through stylised animation inspired by the overtly colorful visuals that became so prominent on MTV in the late '80s. It's also worth mentioning that Stan Lee pops up once again in the credits, but in animated form, making this one of the rare Marvel movies in which he appears twice.

Did you spot any Spider-Man: Homecoming Easter Eggs or Marvel references that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments section below!