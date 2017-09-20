What can $1,667 get you? A year's supply of cinema tickets, maybe. A car that'll get you from A to B. A nice holiday. Or, it could earn you bragging rights in one of the most competitive comic book rivalries, Marvel vs. DC. Because that's the amount that now separates Spider-Man: Homecoming and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Now earning a domestic total of $330,361,861 in North America, the #MCU's latest offering has leapfrogged last year's ensemble DCEU offering, which closed its theatrical run on $330,360,194. Admittedly, Wonder Woman made $411.9 million domestically this year, but for the sake of a semi-interesting intro, we'll leave the bragging rights with Spider-Man for now.

A strong domestic performance from Tom Holland's debut as Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego places the film one ahead of BvS, to take 50th place in the all-time box office rank. On top of beating the two previous Spider-Man movies, Amazing Spider-Man ($262m) and Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($202.9m), it puts Homecoming within $6 million behind Spider-Man 3, which made $336.5 million in 2007.

With a home release scheduled for September 26, it's unlikely Homecoming will close the gap completely. However, there's still plenty to be celebrated. As well as leapfrogging BvS — which has the luxury of A-list superheroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman — its international total of $861.7 million makes Jon Watts's movie the most successful reboot, superhero origin or "non-sequel" to date.

A Lucrative Summer For Superheroes

Although 2017's summer box office has performed below expectations, superhero movies are clearly immune. Despite #SpiderManHomecoming's impressive performance, there are two other big releases this summer that went one better in North America; Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 made $389.8 million, while Wonder Woman exceeded expectations, making $411.5 million.

Spider-Man still clearly has an appeal worldwide, though. Its international box office total of $861.7 million overtakes Wonder Woman ($818.9 million) and only just trails Guardians 2 ($863.4 million). In the MCU — a highly lucrative shared universe with four instalments breaking the billion-dollar barrier — Homecoming is now in sixth spot for worldwide total, sandwiched between both Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

The competition between Marvel and DC is set to continue for the foreseeable future, too. This fall alone, there are two big releases from each, with Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok (November 3) and the #DCEU's high-profile ensemble, Justice League (November 17). I suppose it's a good thing records are there to be broken.

(Source: Box Office Mojo, Forbes)