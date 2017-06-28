Throughout the trailers and posters for Spider-Man: Homecoming, one thing has become abundantly clear: #SpiderMan is in the #MCU now, and he's here to stay. The film is set to feature a major role for Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, accompanied by supporting cast from the Iron Man films. What's more, the overarching plot is inextricably woven into the wider context of the MCU.

One MCU tie-in which as particularly piqued fans' interest is the fun #CaptainAmerica cameo, which Chris Evans donning his suit from Captain America: The First Avenger to dispense some wisdom to the youth of today. In an interview with ScreenRant, director Jon Watts has explained how he was inspired to make these videos — and he also revealed we won't get to see them all in the film.

The Inspiration For These Scenes

Oddly enough, it seems these videos were originally inspired by the President's Fitness Challenge. It's a US program run by the President's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition that aims to encourage all Americans to improve their fitness. Director Jon Watts started imagining how these might look in the MCU, and he immediately hit upon the idea that the Government would want to get Captain America involved.

"As soon as that door opened up, I just couldn’t stop brainstorming more and more things. Then I made a very – I think you see it for like a split second in the movie, but we made a whole detailed DVD case of like, ‘Rappin’ with Cap’ or ‘Rappin’ With the Captain’ and it was just messages from Captain America to the youth of today as if somehow the government had Captain America make all these PSAs for kids. And we shot so many more than are even in the movie. [They’ll be] on the Blu-ray."

Back in Captain America: The First Avenger, we saw that Steve Rogers was willing to use his strength and skill to inspire the public. It makes perfect sense that he'd be receptive to the idea of encouraging the youth of today in PSAs for kids! What's more, Chris Evans seems to have been rather enjoying it, so we should be in for a lot of laughs when we get that Blu-Ray. As Watts continued:

"There’s so many about just everything, [like] brushing your teeth. Just anything you could think of, we had poor Captain America do it. Those were so much fun, just making them in the moment, [and] really trying some stuff out. Chris [Evans] was so game, it was really fun."

Adding Another Fun Dimension To The Avengers

Let's face it, after the Battle of New York, the Avengers essentially became rockstars. The world was introduced to a team of superheroes who were willing to step up and take on the most powerful of threats. Captain America — a man already celebrated in the history books of the Second World War — became an icon once more.

Given the costume Cap wears in the PSAs, it's pretty clear he filmed these shortly after The Avengers. There's an amusing symmetry to all of this; the Government's first thought was to use Captain America to promote its messages, just as it initially wasted his super-soldier powers by using him as a mascot during World War II.

It's also not hard to imagine how the other Avengers responded to these. You can certainly picture Tony Stark greeting Cap: "So, you got detention." And poor, long-suffering Nick Fury would have watched them with his head in his hands, grumbling, "We woke him up for this?"

The most amusing twist of all? Spider-Man: Homecoming is set immediately after the events of Captain America: Civil War, meaning Captain America has just gone rogue. But the PSAs are so clearly embedded in the US education system that they haven't been pulled out, and Captain America still stands as a symbol to the youth of today. I can't wait to see the rest of them on that Blu-Ray!

