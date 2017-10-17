Fans couldn't be more excited about the imminent Blu-ray release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which promises a staggering 86 minutes of original content. The film firmly established a new context for the relaunched Spider-Man franchise, and along the way it introduced us to a whole host of new and revamped characters.

The theatrical cut took a focused approach, tightening in on the life of Peter Parker, but it would be great to see these secondary characters fleshed out more in deleted scenes such as this one.

Here are some of the heroes, villains, and school friends we'd love to see more of.

Aunt May

At the top of our list is Marisa Tomei's May Parker, a younger reinvention of the classic Aunt May character. Homecoming focused purely on her relationship with Peter, while setting up a running gag that pretty much everybody in New York has a crush on her. As amusing as that was, it would be great to see the deleted scenes flesh out May's character a little more.

Back in July, Tomei revealed that a key scene featuring May was cut:

"There was something going on in the neighborhood, and there was a little girl in distress, and I saved her, and Peter saw me save her, so you kind of saw that he got part of his ethics from her… "

The scene continued with May returning home and deliberately lying to Peter about what just happened. It sounds like a fascinating scene with both characters keeping secrets from one another. That dynamic then comes full circle at the film's end, when May discovers Peter dressed as Spider-Man. Fans were disappointed that scene was cut from the film, and it would be great to get a chance to see it.

Cindy Moon

We simply have to see Silk! [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Tiffany Espensen played a character named Cindy, seen in the background as a member of Liz's group. She was so minor you can be pardoned for not noticing her. Over in the comics, however, there's only one Cindy worthy of note: Cindy Moon, a friend of Peter's, who was bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter his powers. She was introduced in 2014 as a new superhero who went by the code name Silk, and fans are eager to see her enter the #MCU.

Espensen is the spitting image of Cindy Moon, so it's clear her character was inspired by the superhero. Given that the MCU has avoided doing a rinse-and-repeat of Spider-Man's origin, we have no way of knowing whether or not that spider bit this Cindy, too. So there may well be another secret superhero at Midtown High.

Even if that isn't the case, Cindy is a popular enough character in the comics to warrant more development. Hopefully the deleted scenes will give her a chance to shine.

The Vulture's Organization

Adrian Toomes's ran a fascinating criminal enterprise, with the Vulture sending his agents across the world to the sites of various superhero battles. Over the course of the movie, we saw evidence that the Vulture's organization had been active in Sokovia, London, and even Washington, DC. It would be ideal if some deleted scenes help us get a sense of just how the Vulture's gang worked, and how they got around S.H.I.E.L.D. and/or Damage Control.

We know one of the deleted scenes is called "Triskelion Cleanup," which means we should see Toomes's agents at work in Washington, DC in the aftermath of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Hopefully that will give us a stronger sense of both their characters and their modus operandi.

Liz Allen

A touching relationship. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Laura Harrier's Liz Allen played a major role in Homecoming, not least when a stunning plot twist revealed that she was actually the Vulture's daughter! We're eager to see more scenes exploring the character, perhaps giving us a sense of how much she truly cared for Peter Parker — after all, the kid kept letting her down, even disappearing from the homecoming dance.

In an interview back in July, Harrier revealed that they filmed quite a few kissing scenes, and they all wound up cut:

"We did a lot of different kissing scenes and none of them are in the movie now. I don't know. It's an interesting choice. We didn't know what they were going to choose, because we had all these different options of Spider-Man kisses and then there's none."

Will we see some alternate takes on the relationship between Peter and Liz, including some where Peter gets to experience his first kiss?

Meanwhile, we also hope to see deleted scenes set in Liz's home. It would be great to see the dynamic between Liz and her parents, giving us a stronger sense of loss when her father winds up in jail.

Flash Thompson

Tony Revolori's Flash Thompson was one of the most controversial casting choices in Homecoming; the jock became a nerd, albeit still a bully with recognizable Thompson moments. ("Penis! Parker!") Speaking about the controversy, Revolori explained that he wanted to be a different, more modern kind of school bully:

"I don’t want to be a physical bully or anything like that because that’s not really what happens now. It’s all about the social comments on social media and everything. And so how do you bring that online bully to real life?"

Unfortunately, we never actually saw that dynamic in Homecoming. It seems clear director Jon Watts had a lot more planned for Flash than we ever got chance to see in the final cut. We can only hope some of that was filmed and will find its way into the deleted scenes.

Spider-Man: Homecoming was a tremendous success, in part because the movie took a streamlined approach to the narrative. While that meant secondary characters didn't really get their chance to shine, we've still got two more forthcoming Spider-Man films to explore Peter Parker's world, so we should see all these characters developed further in the sequels. In the meantime, there's no reason some of these deleted scenes couldn't give us a greater sense of the characters' depth — and maybe even tease at the future direction of this new Spider-Man trilogy.

