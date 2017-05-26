Throughout his impressive cinematic career, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has faced off against the likes of Venom, Green Goblin, Sandman, Doctor Octopus and Electro. For his first solo venture into the #MCU, he'll be battling the terrifying Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. The Vulture, played by #MichaelKeaton.

Even with just a few trailers to his credit, Toomes has made quite an impression on fans. That's most likely due to the film's unique approach to the character: A desperate everyman who feels his life has been ruined by the people others worship as heroes, a villain who believes himself to be a little guy just standing up to the big guys.

Adrian Toomes' Evolution Into The Vulture

To promote #SpiderManHomecoming, Keaton appeared on Ellen. Feeding our never-ending fan hunger for information, the actor brought with him a clip from the film, which features Vulture making a crucial decision for his future. Check it out:

The clip takes place immediately after the Battle of New York in 2012. We see Adrian Toomes angrily watching the announcement of the formation of #DamageControl on TV. Why is he so angry, you ask? Well, the billionaire playboy created the government clean-up agency and Toomes knows it will run his small salvaging business into the ground. By the look of things, this scene most likely takes place right after Damage Control screws him out of a contract he snagged to clean up New York.

A member of Toomes' clean-up crew notices they forgot to turn in a (very big) piece of Chitauri technology. Angry at having just seen Stark's company that will put his out of business, the future bird-themed villain decides to keep it for themselves and use it to their advantage.

The footage provides more context to the information released a few months ago, revealing Vulture had salvaged technology from various superhero battles, such as the Dark Elves' attack in London, Ultron's Sokovia battle and Crossbones' assault at the beginning of #CaptainAmericaCivilWar. At first, I assumed he was just trying to continue his failing business, but he was actually gathering equipment to carry out his dark vengeful ambitions.

That means that not only has #AdrianToomes salvaged technology from all of those locations, he's also had quite a few years to learn how to use the equipment. So yes, he's a pretty big threat by the point we catch up with him in the present. The MCU is often criticized for its lackluster and forgettable villains, and there are a lot of expectations on the Vulture to break that cycle.

Going by what we've been able to see from all his traits, that's the case. Yes his armor makes him an extremely dangerous individual but his mindset makes him even more frightening. Like I mention above, this is a man who's tired of feeling oppressed by superpowered individuals, and decides to do something about. With all of that, #SpiderMan is definitely about to face one of his toughest battles yet.

Spider-Man: Homecoming crawls into theaters on July 7, 2017.

What did you think about our latest Homecoming clip? Let me know in the comments!