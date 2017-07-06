It's safe to say that everyone is excited about Spider-Man: Homecoming as it ramps up for its release on July 7, 2017. Jon Watts's reboot of the Spider-Man franchise will finally bring Spidey into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yet, superhero and comic book fans aren't the only ones excited about Spider-Man: Homecoming. Jon Watts himself is equally as excited about finally unleashing the film on the world, and is already discussing his vision for the sequel.

Jon Watts is such a fan that, during a recent interview with We Got This Covered, he went from possibly introducing a classic villain (sometimes antihero) to "let's get Blade in our sequel." When Watts was asked what villain he'd want to take on next, Morbius "The Living Vampire" was one that Watts couldn't resist expanding on, teasing the possibility of a Blade crossover.

How Could Blade Fit Into The MCU?

2012 'Ultimate Spider-Man' [Credit: Marvel Animation]

Rewind time back to the New York Comic Con when Kate Beckinsale was promoting Underworld: Blood Wars and accidentally slipped that Marvel was working on rebooting #Blade — fans went nuts. Since then, we've learned that Kate simply misspoke and Marvel doesn't have any immediate plans for Blade. Kevin Feige clarified Marvel's stance on Blade while discussing Captain Marvel last year.

“They did ask a long time ago and I think our answer was, ‘No, we’ll do something with ‘Blade’ at some point.’ That’s still the answer. We still think he’s a great character. He’s a really fun character. We think [Captain Marvel] going into a different side of the universe would have the potential to have him pop up, but between the movies, the Netflix shows, the ABC shows there are so many opportunities for the character to pop up as you’re now seeing with Ghost Rider on ‘AGENTS of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ that rather than team up with another studio on that character let’s do something on our own. What that is? Where that will be? We’ll see. There is nothing imminent to my knowledge.”

Even with the potential for a rebooted film franchise, a spin-off Netflix series, or quite possibly a role like Ghost Rider in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., nothing ever really came from the rumor, even though the idea had been pitched numerous times.

Blade has a history in the comics of teaming up with some of Marvel's most popular heroes, including Spider-Man. Thus, including the character wouldn't be entirely impossible. Originally, Blade gained his vampire powers (speed and strength) while hunting Morbius with #SpiderMan in Peter Parker: Spider-Man #8 (1999) after he was bitten by the villain/antihero. The two heroes teamed up after Blade traveled from New Orleans to New York while tracking Morbius, who was once an ally before being controlled by another vampire.

What Are The Odds Of Blade Actually Appearing In The MCU?

As much as I hate to admit it — it's doubtful, at least any time soon, especially when you take Feige's comments into consideration. Ultimately, everything is still up in the air for the Spider-Man sequel, but we do know a few things about what we can expect from Spider-Man and the remainder of the #MCU.

We know already that the scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to quickly expand into more cosmic adventures with the next stretch of films: Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel. Yet, even with the universe expanding to include major threats to the universe, Marvel has confirmed that Spider-Man is set to take center stage in the MCU and explore the new status quo after dispatching Thanos.

It's unlikely that after such a massive endeavor (taking out the Mad Titan and his commanders) that the focus of the cinematic universe will be vampires, but it's an interesting idea to think about. In the end, the crossover would work. The sad truth is that it's unlikely to happen regardless of how cool we all think it could be.

Do you think Blade should join the MCU or would his appearance be too far-fetched? Let us know in the comments!