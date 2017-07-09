Spider-Man: Homecoming has just hit cinemas across the US, and the new take on the oft-rebooted mascot of #Marvel Comics was a welcome breath of fresh air, with the baddie of the piece — Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. #Vulture (Michael Keaton) — already being lauded as the best villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far.

This post contains very minor spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Bold, driven, and downright scary, Toomes made his mark on the movie in more ways than one (and might be returning to the MCU further down the line). But there's actually another villain of sorts hidden in an Easter Egg right at the beginning of the movie, one who has been around in the #MCU since way before Vulture hit the scene.

Right at the very beginning of #SpiderManHomecoming we're treated to a scene that clearly establishes Vulture's motive, as well as his background and origin. The movie opens back in 2012, in the aftermath of the Chitauri attack on New York that took place during #TheAvengers. This is where we first meet Adrian Toomes (before he becomes Vulture) when he decides to sack the day job as a salvage company owner to become an illegal purveyor and reseller of alien tech.

Toomes and his gang have been brought in on a city contract to clear up the mess the Avengers left behind, but S.H.I.E.L.D. subdivision Damage Control rocks up and takes it all away. But before Damage Control gets on the scene, Toomes and Herman Schultz/Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine) are seen removing Chitauri power cores from a Chitauri Chariot. A familiar looking Chitauri Chariot...

Pictured: some high tech shenanigans [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Now, we're not saying that this is definitely the chariot Loki (Tom Hiddleston) rode in on in The Avengers, but it certainly seems as though it could be significant enough to be. And while we saw many of the Chariots being completely destroyed during the Battle of New York, the one in which Loki was riding seemed to only take a minimum of damage from Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) exploding arrow, which correlates to the condition of the one we saw in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Regardless, it's a cute #EasterEgg, and another good example of world-building within the MCU, exploring how the actions of one person in one movie five years ago ripple out to become the basis for whole new characters in whole new movies and whole new stories. In particular, it demonstrates how villainy begets villainy, and proves that even though we haven't seen him in a while, #Loki is far from done making his presence felt in the MCU (just wait for Thor: Ragnarok to find out more).

