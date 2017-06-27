Spider-Man actor Tom Holland shocked and pleased us all by announcing that the young boy in Iron Man 2 was indeed Peter Parker. While this is great news in and of itself — and clearly demonstrates Marvel's willingness to respond to fans — this newfound revelation poses a serious Spidey-shaped problem for the upcoming #SpiderManHomecoming.

Y'see, in trailers for Homecoming, Spidey's Aunt May, (Marisa Tomei), flips out after discovering that Peter has been sneaking out at night to perform his acts of superheroism. That said, she probably wouldn't have been super keen on the idea of 9-year-old Peter running off to the Stark Expo unattended.

'Iron Man 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

In the scene from Iron Man 2, nowhere do we see a parent or any other authority figure taking responsibility for the child, leaving him to be rescued by Iron Man. Assuming Aunt May was Peter's legal guardian at this point, it's unlikely that she would have allowed him to attend this event at all, and certainly not alone. Now, it's possible he could have attended the Expo with Uncle Ben, but where was he while his nephew was facing down an 8-foot robot with a machine gun?

Alternatively, it's possible that Iron Man 2 takes place before the deaths of Peter's actual parents. That said, I don't care if you work for the CIA, S.H.I.E.L.D., the OSS, or HYDRA, even if your child is an independent little boy, a 9-year-old has no business marching down the streets of the Big Apple without some sort of supervision. Babysitters aren't that expensive, people!

Peter Parker and Tony Stark. 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Sony]

Granted, it's nice that Marvel has decided to include a nod to the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in one of his mentor's greatest films (and yes, I just called Iron Man 2 great — fight me), but that still doesn't explain how young Peter Parker managed to end up at a tech conference in the middle of New York City without any kind of parental guardian. Also, how did he even get past security without a parent or guardian? Pretty sure he would've been reported and sent home.

The only explanation then, is that young Peter did what Peter does best: He snuck out when he wasn't supposed to and ended up getting himself into trouble by being somewhere he shouldn't have been. I guess what they say is true: Some things never change. Whether he's sneaking out to attend a tech conference or fight an armored supervillain, Peter Parker seems to have a knack for ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Even if your mentor says you did the right thing, that's still no excuse for running off without permission and putting yourself in harm's way. However, all of this brings up another interesting question, one which will hopefully be touched on in Spider-Man: Homecoming: Does Iron Man know that the young boy he rescued in 2010 is now the same boy he thinks isn't ready for the big leagues? Tony clearly wasn't too concerned about him in Iron Man 2. Sure, he saves the child from a rampaging war robot, but then casually flies away and leaves the unattended child without even thinking about him after that.

From Peter's perspective, he knows his hero once saved his life. Several years later, wouldn't Peter want to reminisce about the time Tony saved his life now that the two are hanging out on a regular basis?

While it's great to see Marvel responding to the fans, it can pose a problem when doing so ends up creating plot holes in their other films. Hopefully, this is just a minor oversight and will be directly addressed in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

What do you think? Did Spidey's Iron Man 2 cameo create a plot hole for Spider-Man: Homecoming? Comment below!