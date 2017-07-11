For a movie that's the sixth overall Spider-Man film and third incarnation of the classic character, Spider-Man: Homecoming made sure to leave an amazing and unforgettable impact with its fans. While the first appearance of the character was featured in last year's Captain America: Civil War, Spidey was able to swoon audiences in his latest film. Yes, Spider-Man: Homecoming was eventful and unique in terms of story, but it somehow missed one of the web slinger's biggest features. Was it intentional or not?

The first trilogy featured Tobey Maguire as the titular hero. His Spider-Man managed to get through high school, battle a Goblin, somewhat secure a minor photography position, take down a four-legged doctor, fight an old friend, a man made of sand, and an alien, ending it all with his high school crush in his arms. Throughout all of his tribulations, Tobey's #SpiderMan stayed true to the character — even if he lacked some of the source material's witty banter.

Then, came The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Andrew Garfield's praised mockery of New York City's criminals. The series brought Lizard, Electro, Rhino and the second take on Green Goblin, while introducing Gwen Stacy as Peter's love interest. Besides capturing the source material's jest, slim physique, stellar sensory and incredible strength, Garfield's interpretation introduced the "biocable" web to the silver screen.

With Spider-Man: Homecoming introducing Tom Holland's turn as the hero, audiences could fully experience the character — his many mechanical webs, strength, quips, and his comedic outlook at being a superhero. But this time, Sony took another direction, giving viewers a third act without Spider-Man needing to save the damsel from danger. Not only that, the movie lacked any of Peter's crushes — Mary Jane Watson or Gwen Stacey — but it did manage to miss one important aspect, one that's present in previous versions of Spider-Man: his Spider-Sense. This power is a major part of the comics and something many loved about the superhero.

Could this possibly mean that the Spider-Sense is out and Karen is in? Even director Jon Watts was questioned about the ability, saying:

“The idea was, again, just you want to make this movie be less about things you’ve already seen before, and you’ve definitely already seen a spider sense sequence done extremely well in Marc [Webb]’s and [Sam] Raimi’s movies.

Is it safe to say that Karen will be his Spidey-Sense for now? We were able to see how well the A.I. knew of Spidey's environment, noting all of his suit's advanced features, and operating as a back-up defense mechanism during stressful situations. So, why would she not act as his sensory ability, too? That's a possibility, though Watts brought up the chances of him gaining his senses later down the line:

“It could be something that develops over time or we can do it in a different way."

Well, that's sort of tricky for the franchise. Being in its early stages, this may cause some fan backlash, as Tony Stark has now created Spider-Man's first costume, coined the phrase "your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man," and given him an A.I. capable of doing nearly anything for him.

However, this could be a new take on the popular superhero. As Peter gets older, fans might see him evolve into the Spider-Man we all know. Either way, make sure to get your chance to see Spider-Man's new adventure in theaters now.

