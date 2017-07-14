The terms "fantastic villain" and "Spider-Man movies" normally don't mix well together. While the early days of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire brought us the likes of Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, it also brought us a shocking portrayal of Venom and whatever the hell Harry Osborn became. Along came Marc Webb and Andrew Garfield with their onslaught of terrible villain portrayals (we may excuse Jamie Foxx as Electro).

With the franchise's current track record, many fans (including myself) were cautiously optimistic about Michael Keaton's portrayal of The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. You can imagine our sense of relief when the Vulture turned out to be one of the greatest villains portrayed within the MCU.

Keaton's Vulture was a sympathetic working man who we could all relate to, akin to Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus. His grounded motivations and family-man alter-ego made him one of the greatest villains in the MCU, and possibly the greatest outside of the Marvel Netflix offerings. Homecoming not only delivered us a great Vulture, but it finally gave us the theatrical debuts of Shocker and Scorpion (as Mac Gargan). Shocker was one of the highlights of the film, and the surprising addition of Mac Gargan was a tease of things to come in the future of Spider-Man's MCU escapades. While Shocker and Scorpion may be a tease of things to come, Homecoming also teased the introduction of a famous Spider-Man villains, and no one even noticed.

Make Way For Stomin' Norman: Oscorp Were The Mystery Buyers Of Avengers Tower

Remember Happy constantly mentioning that someone had bought Avengers Tower? Well, that someone was never mentioned. Now, this could be just a way to move the Avengers into their upstate headquarters full time, but why wouldn't they reveal the buyer's name?

Who the hell has enough money to buy the Avengers Tower from Tony Stark? Possibly Roxxon, but with the fictional energy corporation being mentioned various times throughout the Netflix series, I doubt that the company would go unmentioned. The other main power players of the #MCU when it comes to wealth are Wilson Fisk and Danny Rand. While Fisk and Rand are extremely wealthy, they pale in comparison to Mr. Tony Stark.

Another theory I have heard is Mr. Reed Richards purchasing the tower to become the new Baxter Building. While this is a very exciting prospect, Fox seems very keen on keeping the rights to Marvel's first family. Fox has also recently announced six mystery films — a Fantastic Four film being a likely candidate — so don't expect them to be appearing in the MCU anytime soon.

The obvious candidate is Norman Osborn and Oscorp. Oscorp is a company of enormous wealth, enough to buy out Avengers Tower. The tease also happened during a #SpiderMan movie. If that's not proof enough, I don't know what is.

The introduction of Norman Osborn and Oscorp presents the MCU with many opportunities. We now live in a world where The Dark Avengers can be realized on screen, or even give us the Iron Patriot. Who knows, maybe Oscorp is planning to use Avengers Tower as the base of the Dark Avengers? Could Phase Four become the Dark Reign?

