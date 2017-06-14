With only a few weeks to go until the web-slinging superhero swings into theaters, details about Spider-man: Homecoming continue to emerge. After providing considerable evidence about Michelle's history in the upcoming superhero flick, a meaty description of the film's novelization has created quite a stir on online communities, most notably because the synopsis briefly mentions the name of Donald Glover's character.

According to Redditor Alex_Helix, the scene involves a weapons trade-off between Logan Marshall-Green's character and Glover, who plays a character called Alex:

"Spider-Man finds two of Toomes' men, Shultz (Bookem Woodbine) and Brice (Logan Marshall-Green), selling Chitauri weapons to local criminal Alex (Donald Glover) and intervenes."

For the uninitiated, Alex O'Hirn is an alias for the Ultimate Marvel version of Aleksei Sytsevich, who is also known as the Rhino. The character is an old adversary of Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk, which is precisely why fans on Reddit were so excited by the update.

How Will The Rhino Fit Into The MCU?

As is evident from the trailers and promos, the Vulture and Shocker will be hogging the spotlight in the movie. However, if the assumption that Glover is playing Rhino is to be believed, this suggests that Spider-Man: Homecoming might also provide us with the character's origin.

According to the comics, Aleksei Sytsevich was a thug for the Russian mafia, who was later hired by the Eastern Bloc scientists to do their bidding. After being subjected to a series of chemical tests, Aleksei was blessed with superhuman strength and a suit to enhance his endurance. Given Glover's short build, the #MCU is more likely to be inspired by the Ultimate Marvel version, at the risk of reminding fans about Paul Giamatti's eccentric turn as the Rhino.

Concept Art for The Rhino. 'Amazing Spider-Man 2' [Credit: John Park/Sony Pictures]

Whichever version the MCU chooses to run with, Glover will have to sustain copious amounts of pummeling at the hands of Tom Holland's Spider-Man. The Rhino also has history with Bruce Banner and has gone toe-to-toe with the rage monster a few times in the comic-books. Considering the MCU's Hulk is currently on a distant planet with his "friend from work", fans might have to wait a little longer to witness that holy brawl.

What Does This Mean For Sony's Spider-verse?

Sony and Marvel Studios have been through a tumultuous process to share the rights for Spider-Man, but they struck a pretty sweet deal by the time Captain America: Civil War went into production. Due to Holland's captivating cameo, fans were optimistic about the wall-crawler's future and his enormous rogue's gallery, only to be cut short by Sony's casting announcement, where it was revealed that Tom Hardy would be playing Venom. To further rub salt in the wound, Feige announced that Venom won't be a part of the MCU, which further extinguished the chances of a Spider-Man Vs. Venom match-up.

Similarly, as Donald Glover's name has finally been disassociated with the character of Miles Morales, this opens the door for the character's debut in Sony's separated Spider-verse. Miles Morales has faced the alien symbiote in the "Venom War" story-line, and fans certainly wouldn't be disappointed if #Sony manage to do a faithful adaptation of this comic-book narrative.

Miles Morales [Credit: Marvel]

Although this plot-line might be a slight digression from the comic-book origins of the titular antagonist, it's certainly more enticing than Venom fighting other villains without the inclusion of Spider-Man himself. However, this is still purely speculative and fans will have to wait until Sony announces what they have planned for their Spider-verse.

Do you think Daniel Glover is suitable for the role of Rhino in Spider-Man: Homecoming? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: Comicbook)