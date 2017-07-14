Spider-Man: Homecoming may have swung into theaters to almost unanimous critical acclaim, but things are decidedly mixed where its promotional material is concerned. Indeed, the campaign started well with a great first trailer and an initial batch of brilliant banners, but when the second wave came, well, things went a little south from there.

Maybe the execs at Marvel and Sony heard those cries of dissatisfaction and wanted to set the record straight; or maybe they were feeling giddy and creative after simply looking at Homecoming’s box-office figures. Whatever the reason, we now have a new trio of tremendous posters that pay tribute to several iconic films of yesteryear. Scroll on down to see these new Spider-Man: Homecoming posters alongside their original one-sheets.

1. Spider-Man Meets Travis Bickle

First up, we have a Spidey-spoof of Martin Scorsese's classic movie Taxi Driver, whereby Travis Bickle and his cab have been swapped out for Peter Parker's alter-ego and a Midtown High School bus. Admittedly this choice of homage is a little bit of a left-field one, especially considering that the grimness of Taxi Driver makes it a very different kind of film compared to the bright world of superheroes in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Maybe the artists were drawing comparisons between Peter and Travis; maybe it’s because they’re both loners? Or perhaps they are just two New Yorkers who want to “clean up the city” in some shape or form? Either way, this retro poster is still an awesome homage to a pretty spectacular film.

2. "Does Tony Stark Know That You Raid His Wardrobe?"

Jon Watts and the makers of Spider-Man: Homecoming have made no secret of the fact that they wanted to emulate the style of John Hughes's teen films, so it makes a whole lot of sense that one of Hughes's best-known movies had the Spider-Man treatment. So here we have the core teen cast of Homecoming posing as the original members of The Breakfast Club did, with each of them cleverly corresponding to their "type," such as Peter (Tom Holland) standing in for Anthony Michael Hall's nerd of the group, and Tony Revolori's Flash taking the place of Emilio Estevez's popular jock.

Kudos to the people behind this poster for including the adorable Ned (Jacob Bantalon) complete with his confidence-instilling Indiana Jones-esque fedora.

3. "Parker?...Parker?...Parker?"

Instead of Matthew Broderick sprawled out on a white background, we have our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man lounging in the frame with his snazzy new web-shooters on show.

I’m going to editorialize here and say that — in my mind at least — this homage to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is the best poster out of the group. It’s simple, colorful and eye-catching, and it’s so darn appropriate. After all, there are a great many similarities between these witty, quick thinking, school-skipping scamps, who have been linked together - in Spider-Man comics at least - for quite some time. Plus, Ferris Bueller is even directly referenced through the course of Spider-Man: Homecoming, when Spidey makes a madcap dash across the gardens of Queens in pursuit of the Vulture’s goons.

I think you'll agree with me when I say that that these posters for Spider-Man: Homecoming are collectively brilliant, and in some cases they would have served the film better than the official one-sheets we got at the start. Each of these posters really emphasizes just how playful and fun the film is, and they really tell you everything you need to know about Spider-Man's unique and youthful stance in the wider MCU. And heck, don't these posters really drive home just how much the '80s are in vogue right now? Not that I'm complaining though!

Along with that awe-inspiring redo of Spider-Man’s Amazing Fantasy debut, it’s going to be very interesting to see what kind of posters Sony and Marvel’s marketing will produce for Homecoming’s sequel; they’re really going to have to work hard to top this collection. Who knows? We may get homage to Heathers or Say Anything... !

Which of these Spider-Man: Homecoming posters would you want on your wall the most? Head to the comments and let us know!

