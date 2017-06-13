Marvel Studios has a great handle on what makes a good superhero story, and that's played a big part in making the MCU the unstoppable franchise it is today. However, the studio is not without its faults. The #MCU has an Achilles heel, and it is its posters.

The studio has come under fire multiple times for posters. To name a few examples, in 2014, international posters for Guardians of the Galaxy had to be edited to remove all weapons, which led to a rather interesting final design.

Ant-Man had quite a crowded first poster that included even Scott Lang's ex-wife's new husband. That same year, an Avengers: Age of Ultron had some troubles with space management, showing Quicksilver somehow flying—a power he does not possess.

The most recent example of that criticism came with #SpiderManHomecoming, which received a poster that was almost unanimously hated by fans. Fortunately, the bad taste left by it in our mouths is about to go away.

Marvel Is Seriously Stepping Up Its Design Game

A fan spotted this incredible Spider-Man: Homecoming billboard in Los Angeles:

A creative billboard for #SpiderManHomecoming has been spotted in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/SvdLTJkCsM — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) June 12, 2017

Yeah, that's definitely one of the best superhero billboards I've seen. It recreates the scene we've seen in the trailers, where Vulture rips a ship in half and Spidey tries to hold it together. The only problem I see with it the confusion it may cause if someone were to see it at night, with the bright blue-sky background.

Now, to give credit where it's due, this isn't the first time Marvel has turned out some incredible pieces of promotional material.

'Thor' (2011)

In 2011, #Thor received two billboards which showed the titular hero on the first billboard throwing Mjölnir into the one across the street.

I would say it doesn't get any more awesome than that, but there are others:

'Ant-Man' (2015)

Just like Thor, prior to 2015 #AntMan was a largely unknown character to general audiences, so Marvel needed Scott Lang to make an impact prior to his first solo adventure. The studio accomplished that with a series of tiny Ant-Man billboards placed all around the world.

'Doctor Strange' (2016)

Last year, this #DoctorStrange wall mural was spotted in Hong Kong, which gave a parking building a pretty significant makeover:

What's so special about these billboards is how they take advantage of their characters' natures. The Homecoming one is dynamic and puts Spider-Man's agility on full display, as well as his tenacity and penchant for jumping into situations where he's in over his head. Doctor Strange's highlights the mind-bending nature of Stephen Strange's powers. Ant-Man's pokes fun at the hero's tiny stature, both literally and in the general hierarchy of Marvel heroes, and Thor's showcases the brute strength of the character.

Hopefully we continue to get posters like these in the future. Some future MCU films I'd particularly like to see get this type of promotional treatment are #AntManAndTheWasp, #ThorRagnarok and #AvengersInfinityWar.

What did you think about the new Spider-Man: Homecoming poster? What's your favorite MCU poster so far? Let me know in the comments!