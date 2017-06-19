Even though Spider-Man: Homecoming isn't set to drop until July 7, the director of the film wants you to know that once the credits start rolling you should still remain webbed to your seats. At the annual Supanova Comic Con in Sydney, Australia, director Jon Watts announced that there would be an end-credits scene, keeping the trend of all #MCU films before it.

Ever since the first Iron Man film, end-credit scenes have been a staple in Marvel movies. Recently, the films have had at least one end and a middle-credits scene. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 had a record five scenes. According to some lucky attendees, There may be more than one here as well.

Jon Watts confirms that Homecoming has after credit scenes that are definately "worth sticking around for" (Obviously). #Supanova. — Tyler James (@Tyler_Cull3n) June 18, 2017

Note the plural on "scenes" in the previous tweet. This could of course be a typo, and no official confirmation has been given other than at least one. It is good to know that Spider-Man, while still being owned by #Sony, will take part in the end-credits scene tradition, especially since Spider-Man has quite a bit to catch up on. Here are four possibilities that the old web head could tackle after duking it out with the Vulture.

4. Avengers: Infinity War

This one is probably the easiest to decipher. After Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker will next be seen in #AvengersInfinityWar. So, what better way to set up a high school kid with spider powers finding himself in the middle of a cosmic war with a titan seeking ultimate power? In all likelihood, Peter will be drafted by Tony Stark again a la Captain America: Civil War, but why devote time from that film that is already going to be jam-packed with heroes fighting for screen time?

3. Thor: Ragnarok

#ThorRagnarok gets a mention on this list primarily because it will be the next film released by the MCU. This would not be the first end-credits scene to feature a continuation to another film. Dr. Strange set up the next Thor film, but the main reason that Tom Holland has the role of Spiderman is because of Chris Hemsworth. It would be a nice nod to get the actors onscreen for a bit of fun before Infinity War.

2Venom

With the recent announcement that Venom would be set in the same universe as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker could feature into the creation of the #Venom symbiote. While most iterations of Venom have given him galactic origins, the Ultimate Universe, which has been credited for Tom Holland's take on the character, featured a symbiote suit created by Peter's father, Richard Parker. With a scene reminiscent of Amazing Spiderman 2, Homecoming could at least give us the origin on the suit that Tom Hardy will don for the titular role.

1. More Spider Gadgets

We also know that Spider-Man: Homecoming is part of a trilogy and could easily do something to set up the next film. It could be something as simple as a new toy from "Mistah Stark" or the elusive Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy, who have been noticeably absent from all the trailers.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017

The official synopsis reads:

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker (Tom Holland) returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine -- distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

What do you think the end credit scene(s) will be? Sound off in the comments below!

(Source: ComicBook.com)