It feels like only yesterday that audiences were stunned with excitement by two simple words: "Hey, everyone." A little over a year has passed since Tom Holland somersaulted his way into the MCU, his adolescent incarnation of Spider-Man marking an unforgettable entrance into the Avengers' A-team.

Tomorrow, Spider-Man's high school adventure will be unleashed on the US in the form of Spider-Man: Homecoming. The predictions have already begun on how well director Jon Watts' film will perform at the box office. Sony and Marvel Studios went to great lengths to make the joint production possible, and both studios will be hoping for a respectable performance in the #MCU's lucrative financial league table.

Fortunately, the latest predictions translate to an impressive revenue stream. While Sony is choosing to be conservative, with a domestic estimation of $80 million–$95 million, Deadline report that industry insiders are anticipating $100 million in North America, contributing to an impressive total of $190 million–$210 million worldwide — not bad for the third Spidey movie and second reboot in five years.

A Respectable Ranking In The MCU Box Office Chart

If those numbers are correct, that'd put Holland's solo debut ahead of the opening box office for the two previous #SpiderMan movies — The Amazing Spider-Man ($62 million) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($91.6 million). Although it's too early to speculate on total numbers, Box Office Pro has tracked the film's eight-week domestic forecast at $325 million, which could put it above $700 million globally.

Should these estimations be correct, #SpiderManHomecoming's opening domestic box office will leapfrog above Iron Man ($98.6 million) into seventh place in the MCU's all-time chart. A total of $325 million would trail behind James Gunn's cosmic surprise Guardians of the Galaxy, which finished with a total of $333.2 million, as well as that film's sequel, currently the second most lucrative film of 2017, with a total of $384.3 million.

There are enough reasons to suspect these estimations will be close to the mark. Spider-Man is generally one of the most popular superheroes of all time and on screen, and although current trends suggest that franchises are no longer a guaranteed success at the box office, his addition to the MCU has freshened things up considerably. Plus, on the subject of fresh, the film currently stands at 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (one of the highest scores of all Marvel films), which is, like it or not, a decent barometer for a film's success or failure.

It's a good thing fans are clearly still on board for more in the superhero genre. After the shine has dulled on Peter Parker, Thor: Ragnarok will arrive in November, followed by three more movies in 2018, plus a Spider-Man sequel in 2019. Give or take a few million here or there, one thing is clear — the relentlessly lucrative MCU is showing no signs of slowing down.

[Source: Deadline; Variety]