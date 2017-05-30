Spider-Man: Homecoming is less than two months away, and as it goes with any major blockbuster, fans anticipation is running high. #Marvel is keeping the plot details close to its chest, but fans look for story details in every possible corner.

Note: This rest of this article contains potential plot points for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

This time, our information comes from the film's music. Amazon recently put out a pre-order listing for Homecoming's official score, which features 22 tracks. Check them out.

1. "Spider-Man Television Theme"

2. "The World is Changing"

3. "Academic Decommitment"

4. "High Tech Heist"

5. "On a Ned-To-Know Basis"

6. "Drag Racing/An Old Van Rundown"

7. "Webbed Surveillance"

8. "No Vault of His Own"

9. "Monumental Meltdown"

10. "The Baby Monitor Protocol"

11. "A Boatload of Trouble Part 1"

12. "A Boatload of Trouble Part 2"

13. "Ferry Dust Up"

14. "Stark Raving Mad"

15. "Pop Vulture"

16."Bussed a Move"

17. "Lift Off"

18. "Fly-By-Night Operation"

19."Vulture Clash"

20. "A Stark Contrast"

21. "No Frills Proto COOL!"

22. "'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Suite"

Why should I care about 22 song titles?

What Does The Track List Tell Us About The Film?

Picking up details from cue titles in the track list has become a common practice for major blockbusters, and it's no different with #SpiderManHomecoming. In fact, pairing the names and order of the songs with everything we've seen in trailers give us the ability to get a clearer picture of the MCU's latest adventure.

Spidey's TV Theme

One of the film's coolest mysteries has been Spidey's theme song. The film's composer, Michael Giacchino, recently shared a snippet of a new version of the character's classic '60s cartoon theme.

Since that tease, we've been scratching our heads wondering when the classic composition would appear in the movie: Would it be at the beginning, in the middle or would it be relegated to the end-credits? Going by it being the first track on the list, it looks like we'll be hearing it form the very beginning of the film.

"The World Is Changing"

#MichaelKeaton's Adrian Toomes will have a major feud with Tony Stark for destroying his livelihood. Last month, the film's opening sequence was revealed: Adrian Toomes will be picking up after the Chitauri invasion in 2012 as a part of a contract for his small salvaging business.

Unfortunately, Stark will come in to shut his work down with his very own organization, Damage Control. Marvel recently released a clip of the villain, which showed us the moment he decided to go rogue. In it, he recites to his co-workers:

"The World Is Changing... Time We Change Too."

With that being literally the song's name, the clip above takes place at the beginning of the movie. That means Adrian Toomes will become a villain from the get-go. That's an interesting approach to the character. Fans have been hoping for Vulture to be a much more meaningful #MCU villain, and putting him as the bad guy from the start while also exploring his reasoning for his turn could make for quite a compelling character.

"High Tech Heist"

This song alludes to the scene showing Spidey vs. a group of bank-robbers, equipped with #Chitauri weaponry. Thanks to some recent trailers, we know Peter's efforts to stop the robbery go awry, as the robbers activated a powerful weapon that burned down a nearby building. It will surely be an interesting exploration of a superhero's accountability, and now we know what Peter will do immediately after dealing with such a heavy situation.

"On A Ned-To-Know Basis"

Following that scene, Ned Leeds will discover Peter Parker's identity. The very first Homecoming clip released saw Peter –– dressed as #SpiderMan –– quietly going into his room. Thinking he's alone, he removed his mask but his best friend, Ned Leeds, had been there all along. Piecing the two scenes together, Peter went home after foiling the bank robbery for some much-needed rest, only to find Ned in his room.

"The Baby Monitor Protocol"

Tony Stark will restrict Peter's suit's coolest gadgets through a training program called the "Training Wheels Protocol." Peter discovers this protocol while tampering with the suit alongside Ned, which greatly frustrates him.

Taking the song's orders into account, Peter's frustration for Stark treating him like a child serves as a jumping off point for one of the most talked-about scenes in the trailers. Peter tells Ned that Stark he needs to prove himself to Tony. Now we might finally know how Spidey plans to do that...

"A Boatload Of Trouble"

From what we've been able to see, one of the biggest scenes in the entire film will be the first battle sequence between Spider-Man and #Vulture. But as we've come to expect from Spider-Man stories, things won't go smoothly for the wall-crawler.

Vulture turns the tables on him and rips a boat full of people in half, leaving Peter, –– and later Tony Stark –– to save the day. So there you have it: Spidey's reckless need to prove himself will most likely be the cause of this almost-catastrophe. That in turn leads to Stark taking his high-tech suit away...

"Stark Raving Mad"

Peter's Vulture stunt almost caused the death of a lot of people, and –– as we've seen in the trailers –– #TonyStark won't stand for that. We know he takes away his suit due to his reckless behavior, but now we have a better idea of just how serious Peter's actions were.

As opposed to what we previously believed of this scene taking place near the beginning of the movie, it seems like this confrontation will take place either in the middle or close to the end.

"Bussed A Move"

The "Bussed A Move" song name tells us quite a lot. The scene above will probably be followed by Peter's presumably first big showdown with the future Sinister Six. We already know Peter will go back to his homemade costume after having his new high-tech one taken from him.

Not only that, but he'll also go right after Vulture and Shocker. We've already seen quite a lot of this showdown in the trailers, specifically, Shocker throwing Spidey into a bus ("Bussed A Move," anyone?). But it's nice to get an idea of when the battle takes place.

Vulture's Final Battle ("Lift Off," "Fly-By-Night Operation" and "Vulture Clash")

Following that brutal showdown, comes the main event: Spider-Man vs. The Vulture. Three of the songs in the soundtrack give us an idea of the length of their fight. We know Spidey will be trying to stop an airplane from crashing while fighting off Vulture, which accounts for two of the titles: "Lift Off" and "Fly-By-Night Operation".

As for the third one, "Vulture Clash," it looks like the two adversaries will eventually get more personal with their fight. Believe it or not, we might already have seen tidbits from that. There's a shot in a trailer of Vulture lifting an almost unconscious Spider-Man in a destroyed environment:

Of course, that could ultimately be a completely different moment but it's worth pointing out the possibility.

"No Frills Proto COOL!"

This was perhaps the most interesting piece in the track, because aside from the other songs which only really help us tie the story together, this might have just given away a huge plot point. Some fans have complained about Spidey being so high-tech, even though he's not powered by technology in the comics.

Well, that might change in the film. The song is titled "No Frills Proto Cool!" Does "No Frills" mean we'll see see Spider-Man in a new low-tech prototype suit by the end of the film?

That's everything we get from from the Spider-Man: Homecoming score. It's worth mentioning that there have been concerns about trailers showing a bit too much of the story. Up to this point, that wasn't really the case because there was no context to the marketed scenes. Now the names of the songs provided us with just the right amount of context to get an idea of where the story is going. Seeing how excited fans are for Homecoming, that's not a bad thing.

Of course, keep in mind this is simply speculation on my part. We'll know for sure when Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7, 2017. If you're interested in the score, don't forget to pick it up on the same day

What do you think about these new Homecoming details? Let me know in the comments!