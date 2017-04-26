The release date for Spider-Man: Homecoming is creeping ever closer, and every still and piece of footage we've seen looks suitably amazing. From the accuracy of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man costume, to the bright and colorful palette, Homecoming looks set to be a bright and entertaining superhero movie. However, there is one aspect of the upcoming Spider-Man film that isn’t being widely considered…

The Significance Of Spider-Man’s Soundtracks

Yup — the musical aspects of Spider-Man: Homecoming aren’t getting much of a look in, which is a shame, given that Spidey has a strong history with music. His iconic theme tune has been reinterpreted by several times by famous artists such as Aerosmith, the Ramones and Michael Buble, after all. Plus, fans are very pleased that a new version of the famed jingle may yet feature in Homecoming.

The music of Homecoming is even more exciting, given that acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino is providing the score. This is a good news; Giacchino is supremely talented, and you only have to listen to some of his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or #DoctorStrange to realize just how much of a benefit he will be to Homecoming.

The hiring of Giacchino is certainly nothing to sniff at. But whilst the strains of an orchestra are needed in Homecoming, will Giacchino and the filmmakers opt for another approach? Director Jon Watts and producer Amy Pascal are going to great lengths to ensure that Homecoming stands apart from other Spider-Man movies; the heavy presence of Iron Man is only one of these methods. So, should Spider-Man: Homecoming have another kind of aural accompaniment?

Could Giacchino supplement what will surely be an amazing soundtrack with something particularly special? An Awesome Mix, perhaps?

Should Peter Parker Have An Awesome Mix Of His Own In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'?

Picture the scene: #TomHolland’s Spider-Man swinging through the concrete canyons of New York City, whooping with glee as a sensational soundtrack of retro songs (an Awesome Mix, if you will) plays. How cool would that be? Certainly, Easy Rider, Drive and many, many other movies have demonstrated how a kick-ass selection of pop songs can form a memorable and emotional backbone for the story.

But before we continue, let’s clarify that this Awesome Mix would not, and should not, be a direct copy of the type of soundtrack that James Gunn used in Guardians of the Galaxy and its upcoming sequel — rather, it would have its own kind of retro flavor. Some might protest that this kind of soundtrack in itself would be too similar to the #GuardiansoftheGalaxy soundtracks. However, lets remind ourselves that the highly popular Guardians albums aren’t unique occurrences in cinema.Therefore, the kind of music-to-film pairing that we find in the Guardians movies don't have to be the lone, triumphant cases within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the #superhero genre either for that matter.

So why shouldn't Spider-Man have some musical fun? And what kind of Awesome Mix would Spider-Man have in #Homecoming and beyond?

It would, of course, be catchy and cheery for the most part; Spider-Man is a pretty upbeat kind of hero but, in a similar way to Peter Quill (#ChrisPratt), he’s a bit of an outsider. Peter Parker may be a straight A student, but his alter-ego adds a rebellious edge to his character. If director #JohnWatts, Giacchino and co. were to make a mix for Peter Parker, it would most likely feature more modern songs such as 'Time to Pretend' by psychedelic rock group MGMT, which appeared in Homecoming’s teaser trailer.

Yet, as Watts said himself, Homecoming is heavily inspired by the '80s feel-good teen movies of John Hughes, with particular reference to the iconic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. So, to reinforce Peter’s outsider status, and for the sake of fun, here’s a selection of eight songs, mainly from the '80s, which would fit perfectly in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

1. 'Love Missile F1-11' by Sigue Sigue Sputnik

Wait, hasn’t this song been used in a film before? Sure, 'Love Missile F1-11' may have been used in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, but it’s by no means its signature song; that honor falls to Yello’s 'Oh Yeah', which is used twice in the film. Therefore, 'Love Missile' could definitely be used in Homecoming, and it would certainly fit in.

It’s so boppy and cool, that you can instantly imagine Peter frantically dashing through the corridors of Midtown High as he tries to change into his costume whilst it plays!

2. 'Modern Love' by David Bowie

No '80s playlist is complete without some David Bowie, hence 'Modern Love"s inclusion in this list. Bowie’s contradictory love/hate attitude towards relationships and religion only heighten his disconnection from else everyone, and this kind of feeling is very appropriate for Peter Parker.

Certainly, Peter desperately wants to succeed academically, but he’s hooked on the superhero lifestyle, which prevents him from doing so. A teenage boy pretending to be a Spider-Man, a quipster who’s really an awkward socialiser, the list of Spidey's contradictions go on and on. Apart from being very apposite, it’s a fab song in its own right!

3. 'So In Love' by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

OMD (as they are alternatively known) are often overlooked when people refer to '80s music, so this is an opportunity to address that. The airy synth in 'So In Love' is very reminiscent of Simple Minds’ hit tune 'Don’t You (Forget About Me)', which as was used in John Hughes’s other classic teen movie, The Breakfast Club, and it’s just as angsty.

The song revolves around the pain of finding out that the person you love is very different from what you expected; naturally, this is something both the teenage Spider-Man — and the women in his life — will be able relate to at some stage.

4. 'Age of Consent' by New Order

Written by a massive '80s band? Check. Synth? Check. Edgy lyrics discussing failing relationships? Check. Is it cool? With that baseline, are you kidding?! Double check!!

5. 'Just Can’t Get Enough' by Depeche Mode

Another titan of the 1980s musical scene, Depeche Mode’s signature song could serve Spider-Man: Homecoming very well with its jubilant tempo and lyrics.

Whether the words are describing an obsessively loved-up couple or someone hooked on heroin (it all depends on your interpretation), 'Just Can’t Get Enough', he lyrics could definitely be applied to Peter Parker. Peter's a passionate person, whether it's his absolute dedication to his extra- curricular activities as Spider-Man, or his pining over girls. In either scenario, the compulsion of 'Just Can't Get Enough"s lyrics would be well suited to ol' Spidey.

6. 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes

The inclusion of this song doesn’t really need much explanation, does it? That bass line...you can already picture this accompanying a fight scene in Homecoming. Whether he’s facing common criminals or the Vulture’s crew, you can bet that with his powers and this song to goad him, Spider-Man’s definitely “gonna fight 'em off!”

7. 'You Make My Dreams' by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Is there any other song that’s more perfectly suited to a loved-up, happy-go-lucky Spider-Man than this? Its tempo, wordplay, and the warm vocals from its singers truly evoke those feelings we get on those happy, sunlit days. Cheesy it might be, it's most certainly the right amount of cheese for our favorite wall-crawling hero.

8. 'All Over The World' by Electric Light Orchestra

ELO may be the Guardians of the Galaxy’s house band according to James Gunn, but that doesn’t stop Spidey borrowing a song from their prestigious catalog. Again, the happiness that seeps from every note of 'All Over The World' is palpable, and perhaps this is why its popularity remains undimmed even to this day. Who knows? It may just be the right kind of song to use at a special occasion...a homecoming dance, perhaps?

"The Melody Is Pleasant!"

Though Homecoming is set to be released in July, we're still unsure about what shape the soundtrack will take. It will be unfortunate if Spider-Man doesn't get his own soundtrack similar to that of Star Lord; Spider-Man is one of the few superheroes who naturally lends himself to a catchy collection of songs. Plus, he’s one of the few characters in the #MCU to be introduced with a pre-existing song. In #CaptainAmericaCivilWar 'Left Hand Free' by the indie rock band alt-J accompanied Tom Holland’s first scenes as Peter Parker. Is this an indicator of things to come?

We won't be sure until that soundtrack listing hits the internet. Personally, I'm hoping for a compilation of songs which, to quote Marty McFly, really cooks, in either Homecoming or the rest of Tom Holland's Spidey films. Yet I'm sure that Michael Giacchino is going to deliver a spectacular soundtrack, whatever form it takes!