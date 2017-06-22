If you had any doubts about the quality of the upcoming Spider-Man reboot, doubt no longer. Spider-Man: Homecoming will be the best Spider-Man movie yet!

It's been reported that early Homecoming screenings have left viewers "thoroughly impressed." This is great news for all Spider-Man fans, especially those worried about the treatment of Marvel's most iconic #superhero. Fans can now relax knowing that Marvel's treatment of Sony's Spider-Man is all that should be. @DanielR is one of the lucky people that watched Homecoming's early screenings. He tweeted:

Finally, the perfect Spider-Man film I've been waiting for my whole life. — DanielR (@DanielRPK) June 17, 2017

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

So far Homecoming is testing very well, scoring in the low 90s. It is tracking to open as high as $100 million.

This is a great figure, which means that now Marvel can easily boast for its ability to create superhero movies that fans want to watch. In the past, Sony has struggled to gain momentum when it comes to gaining fan support with its take on the web-slinging superhero. It looks like Tom Holland (a.k.a. Peter Parker/ Spider-Man) may get his wish to be the last Spider-Man.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 received a staggering score of 100 during its test screenings, a score that is almost unheard of in Hollywood, and its opening earned $146 million. With that in mind, since Homecoming scores in the low 90s, we can expect that Spidey's newest debut feature will perform very well during its opening in a few weeks.

To put these figures into more perspective, let's look at the opening figures of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe films that debuted a superhero:

If Spider-Man: Homecoming opens up with the predicted $100 million, then it would top 2008's Iron Man, earning its place at the top of the list as the best #MCU superhero debut movie. Iron Man has had the most successful standalone movies, not only financially but in terms of fan reception of the films and the character. Thus, if Spider-Man tops Iron Man, that could mean many big things for the future of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man in the MCU. For one, if Spider-Man performs better than Iron Man, we'll be sure to get more Spider-Man movies than the planned trilogy, which could be very exciting for the MCU.

Looking at what previous Spider-Man movies under the Sony production have grossed (after adjusting for the ticket price inflation), we note that the first Spider-Man production with Toby McGuire, was far more successful than the second, which featured Andrew Garfield.

For this reason, we might think that a third take on Spidey may not be that great of an idea. However, if Homecoming opens with $100 million, it will mean that only the feature's opening will make 1/6 of what Sony's most successful film, Spider-Man (2002), grossed ,and almost half of what The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) made. I would say that, if the predicted figure is correct, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has the potential to be the best Spider-Man yet. This would mean that Marvel has indeed given the film its golden touch.

The only question now is, what will critics think this coming week?

Check out the trailer below:

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017.

