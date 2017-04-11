A big question mark we've had for the past two years since Marvel announced #SpiderMan was coming to the MCU was whether particular aspects of his world were coming along with him. Mainly the always-reliable, superhero-hating newspaper, The Daily Bugle.

With no mention whatsoever of it or J. Jonah Jameson in either promotional images, trailers or information for #SpiderManHomecoming, fans were left wondering whether one of the most defining elements of the webslinger had been left out of the MCU.

Worry not anymore, my fellow nerds, because that's not the case.

A special Spider-Man: Homecoming event recently took place in Japan. There, lucky fans got to see new footage and props from the film. And it's one of those props that just confirmed...

The Daily Bugle Exists In The MCU

The Tom Holland Source Twitter page shared an image showing a newspaper from the film. And it's from none other than The Daily Bugle:

DAILY BUGLE CONFIRMED IN SPIDER MAN HOMECOMING

Are everyone's jaws back in place? All of us can breathe again? Awesome. After all this time waiting for one of Spidey's signature puzzle pieces, you might be wondering whether this could mean a J. Jonah Jameson appearance in Homecoming.

Unfortunately, it most likely doesn't. You see, this is the only piece of evidence of the Daily Bugle's #MCU existence, so the company and its boss will probably remain in Easter Egg territory for now, similar to how they were handled in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

What I'm curious to see is how the films will address the paper if and when it plays a larger role in the future. Not once in the MCU's eight-year run have we gotten a mention of the company.

So how will the movies eventually explain its presence? We all know about the Marvel/Sony deal but what will the in-world explanation be? It's all a mystery right now but hopefully Kevin Feige and the folks at #Marvel Studios will find a valid way to explain that without creating some Thanos-size plot holes.

Now, as we've come to expect from a background detail in an MCU films, the confirmation of The Daily Bugle is not all we get out of this image...

A Carefully Placed 'Civil War' Easter Egg

Just like its future hard-working photographer, the newspaper is being thrown right into the craziness of the superhero universe.

In Civil War, Helmut Zemo blows up the United Nations building and pins it on Bucky Barnes. The explosion kills King T'Chaka of Wakanda and many others in attendance. If you take a closer look at the front page, it deals with a United Nations report.

The headline reads:

"Diplomat tied to scandal. Appeal denied. Ambassador pleads

That could actually shed some light on Civil War's plot. Throughout the film, Zemo does some pretty amazing things despite carrying his revenge plan all by himself. The Bugle's headline makes it sound like the guy had a diplomat as an accomplice with the U.N. attack. Keep in mind, I'm just speculating here, but it's a total possibility. As we've seen in the past (with shorts like The Consultant) Marvel isn't above using future projects to rectify potential plot holes in previous movies.

There you have it, The Daily Bugle is finally part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it may be a long time until we see JJJ, at least we know he's coming. Who knows? We could be seeing #PeterParker struggling to simultaneously juggle superheroics, school, and a job as a photographer as soon as Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

What do you think about the Daily Bugle finally being part of the MCU? Is J. Jonah Jameson close by? Let me know in the comments!