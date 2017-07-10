Spider-Man: Homecoming has finally swung its way onto the big screen and with great superhero movies come great Easter Eggs. As the first Spider-Man movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Homecoming had no shortage of Easter Eggs and references. That being said, there was one particular reference that surprisingly had nothing to do with Marvel at all.

Early on in the movie, there's a scene where Peter Parker's sat in class watching videos of himself as #SpiderMan and his teacher asks a question. Flash Thompson, whom Spider-Man fans know as Peter's high-school bully, is the first person to raise his hand. However, his answer turns out to be incorrect. The teacher notices that Parker is distracted so asks him the same question. Being the genius that he is, Peter is able to answer the question immediately. The teacher then looks towards Flash and says:

"See Flash, being the fastest isn't always the best if you are wrong."

While this could have just been a throwaway line, some suspected that the Spider-Man: Homecoming writers were actually trying to poke fun at The Flash. Over at DC Comics, The Scarlet Speedster isn't a high school bully like Thompson — he's the fastest man alive. The Flash uses his super speed to fight crime, but when it comes to making big decisions, he's wrong most of the times. Take The Flashpoint Paradox for example.

In the comics, Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) went back in time to prevent the death of his mother and in doing so, messed up the timeline causing widespread changes throughout the universe. The Flash's speed might have allowed him to go back to the past, but that doesn't necessarily mean that his move was a right one. This storyline, popularly known as The Flashpoint Paradox, was also seen in the animated movie Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and The Flash TV Show.

Apart from billionaire superheroes showing up at their places unannounced, Peter Parker and Barry Allen have quite a few things in common — both endured tragic childhoods and both are scientists. However, the most important thing that they have in common is that both Parker and Allen make mistakes. For example, Peter made a few mistakes of his own in Spider-Man: Homecoming, even after Tony Stark warned him.

Although this line might have been aimed as a dig towards The Flash, what the quote truly means is that having superpowers isn't always the best thing if you're making mistakes — because with great power .. well, you know the rest!

Spider-Man: Homecoming is out now in theaters.

