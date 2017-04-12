Despite the fact that Tom Holland's Spider-Man is clearly a fan of the franchise and uttered some iconic lines relating to the Star Wars series in Captain America: Civil War, the actor has admitted that he's not all too familiar with the intergalactic series.

If you remember correctly, the sticky-fingered wunderkind pissed off some of his fellow superheroes when he asked them if they'd ever seen "that really old movie The Empire Strikes Back" while in combat with the Giant Man. Here's the moment we're talking about:

See more:

As it turns out however, the #SpiderManHomecoming star isn't actually a huge fan of The Empire Strikes Back at all, much to the surprise of many. During an interview with Yahoo! Movies, the actor revealed that although he's seen the recent prequels The Force Awakens and Rogue One, he's not at all familiar with George Lucas's original trilogy. Our favorite web-slinger said:

"I'm not a huge Star Wars fan. I am a fan of the new ones. I thought Rogue One and Force Awakens were dope ... I just for some reason skipped the original Star Wars."

'Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Speaking about the controversial #StarWars Episodes I-III released between 1999 and 2005, often considered to be the worst films in the series, Tom added:

"And I’m even more embarrassed to say that I loved those movies when I was a kid. Everyone’s like, ‘What? You liked those movies?!‘ But I thought they were great."

Referring to the generation gap between new Star Wars fans and those from the '80s, the 20-year-old then jokingly concluded:

"You know, we’re a terrible generation."

Well, at least we can say we appreciate your honesty Tom!

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theatres in July 2017 — here's the trailer:

Are you shocked to hear that Tom Holland hasn't seen the original Star Wars movies?

(Source: Yahoo!)