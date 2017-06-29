Isn’t Peter Parker’s new costume in Spider-Man: Homecoming a thing of beauty? Sleek, comic book accurate and packed with Stark tech, it’s one of the boldest and most crowd-pleasing costumes that we’ve seen in recent years. The costume is certainly packing plenty of bells and whistles, but if you were to wear it in real life you’d soon discover that it’s very far from being a sophisticated — or even comfortable — piece of clothing. #TomHolland has already had his fair share of embarrassment with Spider-Man suits, but that pales in comparison to his time on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he was distressed about the damage that the costume could do to his derriere!

Tom Holland Opens Up About The Difficulties With His Spider-Man Costume

On the promotional tour for the latest #SpiderMan movie, Holland sat down with Short List for an interview, where he really doubled down on the drawbacks of Peter Parker’s vigilante outfit:

“The suit really is a work of art, but wearing it is so unbelievably uncomfortable...The first thing you need to know... [is that] all I have on under that costume is a thong. They brought them in on my first day, like, ‘Here are your thongs...”

Hold up! That’s surely something that many readers didn’t expect to find out; I mean, we’d kinda guessed that Spider-Man’s underwear has to be pretty skin-tight to stop it bunching up under the spandex...but a thong? That just raises so many more questions about being Spider-Man. If Holland has to wear a thong under his costume, does that mean that #TobeyMaguire and his fellow cinematic wall-crawlers had to grapple with g-strings too? Would that mean that Spidey has to wear them in the #comics as well? And will we able to ever get that image out of our heads?

Holland doesn’t provide answers to those questions, but he does laugh about the trepidation he had in approaching the posing pouches.

“I had to get used to it. Even though I was thinking no way, no way...I [really] had serious misgivings – would my arsehole ever be the same again?”

Y’know, there's such a thing as TMI, Tom. Yet aside from this apprehension about the state of his ass, Holland reveals that dressing up as a superhero has even more downsides.

Water Predicament

Being a superhero must be tiring in itself, but Tom Holland confirms that leaping about and taking down bad guys in a skin-tight suit over and over again for numerous camera angles and takes is an incredibly dehydrating process.

“I used to take in so much water, like a big thirsty plant...”

Due to the fact that the Spider-Man costume only has four specially concealed zips and is therefore hard to keep taking on and off, a compromise was reached. A special plastic tube was created for when Holland wanted to drink, meaning that instead of having to take his whole mask off, an eye socket could be removed and fed down into his mouth – a Spider-straw if you will. However, drinking so much water meant that Tom needed the toilet even more than usual, leading into even more difficulties, since you can’t really install a fly zipper into Spider-Man’s costume. Consequently, the whole costume had to be taken off each time, meaning even more comical capers ensued.

“You have to completely disrobe and then put a dressing gown on, but they’re very comfy ones, you can’t walk around in just a thong, can you imagine? And then you race across the lot to the toilet, then come back, get back into it – it’s such a mission.”

I don’t know about you, but I really hope there is plenty of footage from the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, because this sounds priceless. Of course, we know that Holland is far from being the only Spider-Man to encounter complications with their constricting costume. #AndrewGarfield was dismayed by the way that his costume hugged his butt, which was then the subject of several unflattering photos, courtesy of the paparazzi present.

It’s definitely safe to say that being a superhero costumes aren’t the most practical or pleasing of outfits for actors and actresses to wear, though Tom Holland was quick to emphasize that he wasn’t at all sore about heaving to don the red and blue underoos:

“Any discomfort [that I have] is immediately outweighed by the privilege of wearing it.”

Indeed, Tom Holland has already shown how seriously he takes the role, and he has already done a great deal of good work whilst wearing the iconic costume. Whilst Holland does joke about his difficulties, fans should perhaps consider words like his more often, before they rush to criticize how these actors and actresses appear onscreen. Sure, they are getting paid a great deal of money to play the part of a #superhero. Even so, we’ve got to hand it to thespians like Tom Holland, because it’s their perseverance and commitment despite their discomfort which ensures that we get great movies afterwards. And if the critics are to be believed, it seems that we really are in for a great movie with Spider-Man: Homecoming!

