In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) wasn't your typical mustache-twirling villain and he's largely been viewed as one of the best villains in the MCU to date. Of course, that's thanks to the careful and layered writing that went into creating a character that could go toe-to-toe with Spider-Man as being compelling.

Screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein knew exactly who they wanted their main villain to be even before they started writing the script. With a large rogues gallery of villains #SpiderMan has, it was only a matter of time before the Vulture was given a movie adaptation. But fans might be surprised to know that the version we ended up with in Homecoming wasn't always the one in the script.

Note: This article will contain spoilers for Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Like Spider-Man Himself, Adrian Toomes Was Always Planned To Be Down-To-Earth

Speaking with Yahoo Movies, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein gave their thoughts on using the Vulture as their go-to Spidey villain:

“I think our intention was always to keep him a not-terrible guy. What I can never relate to or even root against is the mustache-twirly villain [where it’s unclear] why they’re evil, and they’re just evil for evil’s sake.”

Obviously, characters go through multiple revisions before the script is finalized, but it's interesting to know that that was a consistent element of his character from the start. However, there two more key ways in which #MichaelKeaton's final version differed from the initial idea.

The Vulture Was Originally Going To Be Much Older

photo courtesy of marvel comics

Talks initially began with the Vulture's age. In the comics, #Vulture is much older than the version we received in Homecoming. This was for good reason as an older man being extremely agile might not have been as believable as a menacing villain on the big-screen as it is in the comics. Goldstein and Daley gave their thoughts on this matter:

“Once we started talking about Vulture, it was clear that the version in the comics wouldn’t do, where he was this bald old man. It just never felt terribly scary on film to us. So we thought, ‘All right, let’s make him more of a middle-aged guy.‘”

I believe that they made the right choice here as Keaton played in that middle-aged man category since Keaton is a healthy 65 years of age.

But that's not the only way in which his character was ultimately changed in the final version of the script. The next change might have been even more interesting in ways.

Adrian Toomes Was Initially One Of Peter Parker’s High School Teachers

photo courtesy of den of geek

Like Dr. Curt Connors (The Lizard) in the original comics, early talks had Toomes being one of Peter’s high school teachers. The screenwriters once again gave their thoughts on developing a villain that would somehow be related in a way to #PeterParker. So, they came up with a solution:

“It was going to be his teacher, and then we were like, ‘No, let’s separate him fully from the school — or at least so it seems.’ And that’s I think when we decided to make it the love interest’s dad.”

I wholeheartedly agree with their decisions of making him Peter’s love interest’s father. It worked well in the story and was a shocking reveal. Had Toomes just been his teacher, audiences would not have received the surprise we got in the theaters. It worked well in the story and forced Peter to make a drastic decision with very little time.

[Source: Yahoo Movies]