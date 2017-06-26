When a highly-anticipated superhero film is about to drop in theaters, one of the questions on everyone's mind is: Will there be a post-credit scene? The answer to this question, especially if it has anything to do with a #Marvel movie, is almost always a resounding "yes."

As confirmed by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Spider-Man: Homecoming will have not one, but two (!) post-credit scenes for moviegoers to get excited for after the film ends. This seems to be continuing the #MCU's trend, which the previously released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 started by including a record-breaking five extra scenes after the credits rolled.

It remains to be seen whether those two extra scenes will in any way tie into Marvel Studio's upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, or if they will simply be fun shots of Spidey cracking more jokes as he webslings his way through the city. Luckily, we won't have to wait too much longer to see Tom Holland's Peter Parker in action.

First impressions of #SpiderManHomecoming are very positive; critics have confirmed that not only is Tom Holland perfect in the role, but that the movie is, in general, a pure joy to watch. In other words: If you have any skepticism regarding another Spider-Man movie starring a new actor playing our friendly neighborhood webslinger, the early reviews are doing their best to alleviate those doubts.

Of course, this doesn't mean there won't be an ongoing debate about which Spider-Man movie is really the best — Tobey Maguire's or Tom Holland's — especially considering that some critics are already touting Homecoming as the best Spider-Man movie ever made! And though that bodes extremely well for fans, did they forget about Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2? We certainly haven't!

Because of these reasons and the conflict throughout #SpiderMan2 still stands up as one of the best Comicbook movies #SpiderMan — RensSaber (@RensSaber) June 26, 2017

*is reasonably excited for Spider-Man: Homecoming*



*reviews start saying it's better than Spider-Man 2*



Okay, hold the GODDAMN phone — Joshua MacDougall (@FreakinClever) June 24, 2017

why did they make new spidermans ya can't beat tobey maguire in spiderman and spiderman 2 — jacqueline dumont (@jac_dew) June 23, 2017

Fans can decide where they fall in the great Spider-Man debate when it swings into a theater near you on July 7. Check out the trailer below:

Are you excited about Spider-Man: Homecoming?

