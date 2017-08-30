Tropical Storm Harvey is a national tragedy with more than 30 reported deaths, thousands of injuries and 40,000 houses destroyed across Texas and Louisiana. The situation is very bleak in the affected areas — but in a heartwarming moment, our friendly neighborhood #SpiderMan swung in to brighten some kids' days.
Spectrum News Austin captured video of a guy dressed as #Marvel's web-slinger visiting with families displaced by the storm, cheering the children up and handing out Spidey stickers. Check out the two videos below:
The George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston has sheltered over 9,000 people, including hundreds of children. This good deed put huge smiles on kids' faces and gave them hope — and it's a reminder that all of us can stand up and help those in need.
Click here for ways to help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.