Tropical Storm Harvey is a national tragedy with more than 30 reported deaths, thousands of injuries and 40,000 houses destroyed across Texas and Louisiana. The situation is very bleak in the affected areas — but in a heartwarming moment, our friendly neighborhood #SpiderMan swung in to brighten some kids' days.

Spectrum News Austin captured video of a guy dressed as #Marvel's web-slinger visiting with families displaced by the storm, cheering the children up and handing out Spidey stickers. Check out the two videos below:

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB: pic.twitter.com/K2NSweXAE4 — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

And this one. These videos courtesy of @RobbieVaughn79 are priceless: pic.twitter.com/DARkwFmaAy — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

The George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston has sheltered over 9,000 people, including hundreds of children. This good deed put huge smiles on kids' faces and gave them hope — and it's a reminder that all of us can stand up and help those in need.

Click here for ways to help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.