The marketing for #SpiderManHomecoming is heating up as we get closer to its July 7th release date. Tom Holland is back as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man along with Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in a supporting role. With multiple trailers and TV spots released, the marketing team is finding new and inventive ways to promote the film.

This week, one of #TomHollands’s stunt doubles, Chris Silcox, took a trip to a Manhattan Starbucks to prank some lucky customers who just came to get themselves a few lattes. The viral video was shot by the geniuses over at Thinkmodo (Devil Baby) and was commissioned by Sony.

Watch the entire prank below!

How Did They Do It?

One of the crucial aspects for the shoot to happen was that they first needed to find a Starbucks with a high enough ceiling that would allow them to create the realistic web effect. The cable that Silcox was suspended on could support up to 1,000 pounds which was then attached to a pulley system to pull him up and down to mimic the effect of #Spidey's signature upside-down ceiling entry. The entire sequence was shot over two days with real, unsuspecting customers while the baristas were in on the prank from the start.

Spider-Man Plays The Part In The Real World

While it wasn’t the real Spider-Man, this is the kind of marketing that makes for a memorable video. It’s great to watch actors (or in this case, stunt doubles) who are playing a fictitious character bring their character to life in the real world. It’s so fun to see this actually happen because for many people, especially kids, #SpiderMan is their hero. The video even captures a little girl exclaiming “Is that Spider-Man!?” Spidey was also nice enough to get a few quick selfies with the customers before they went off to enjoy their iced coffees.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters everywhere July 7.

What did you think of the latest Spider-Man prank? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!