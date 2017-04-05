The hype for Spider-Man: Homecoming is real. With Marvel recently showing us another look at Spidey's next movie outing in an awesome trailer, fans are itching to finally see a Spider-Man movie within the MCU. One of the most important aspects of Spider-Man is his costume — it's iconic. So far, we've already seen several possible versions of Spidey's costume since his appearance in Captain America: Civil War — check them out below!

Top left and bottom ('Civil War') Top Right ('Spider-Man: Homecoming') [Credit: Marvel]

I think all the suits we've seen thus far are awesome — the Scarlet Spider suit in particular really showcases Peter Parker's innocence at this point in his story. Plus, I wouldn't put it past Marvel to sneak tons of Easter Eggs into Spider-Man, given how many were in the trailer alone! Check them all out below...

As awesome as the suits we've seen so far are, Spidey has donned dozens of spectacular suits in the comics that fans would love to see on the big screen. Here are a few of the best...

1. Stealth Suit

Stealth Spidey better than Batman Beyond? [Credit: Marvel]

First up on our list is the insanely cool and slick stealth suit that debuted back in 2010. This suit was primarily made to counter the Hobgoblin's sonic screams; it achieved this by warping light and sound around itself, making it invisible. It would be awesome to see this in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 or even Avengers: Infinity War, but the only drawback is that some casual viewers might get this suit mixed up with the symbiote suit. But that's being extremely nit-picky, so I'd love to see this suit being used!

2. Iron Spider

Iconic [Credit: Marvel]

The Iron Spider is another iconic suit that I think would be amazing to see in the live-action movies. This suit was given to Peter Parker by Tony Stark in the 'The Order' but it was heavily featured in the 'Civil War' comic-book storyline. I half-expected this suit to turn up in Captain America: Civil War, but I suppose they didn't want to rush its introduction. Now I'm expecting this suit to turn up in Infinity War when The #Avengers have to team up to take on Thanos, because I don't think Spidey's webs will be enough to contribute against Thanos with a full gauntlet.

3. Spider-Man Noir

Same goggles as the 'Homecoming' trailer? [Credit: Marvel]

This one is incredibly unlikely, but it's too cool to leave off a list showcasing Spidey's best costumes. Spider-Man Noir is an alternate reality where Peter Parker turned into Spider-Man during the Great Depression and wielded a revolver. This first appeared it Spider-Man Noir #1 in 2009 and since then, it's been on countless lists as one of Spidey's best costumes. I don't expect Marvel to put this costume into any of the movies, but I think it would be great if they paid homage to it somehow, perhaps by using the trench-coat in a nod to fans. Having said that, it's possible the goggles on Peter's homemade suit in Homecoming are a nod to Spider-Man Noir. Check out the Spidey in the Homecoming trailer below and see if you notice the similarity.

Goggles a Spider-Man Noir homage? [Credit: Marvel]

4. Fear Itself Spider-Man

Asgardian help [Credit: Marvel]

One of the coolest suits that Spider-Man has ever worn comes from the comic-line 'Fear Itself' from 2011. The story followed The #Avengers as they took on a powerful Asgardian threat, meaning they needed better gear. Enter Tony Stark, along with a mix of his high-tech gear and some Asgardian magic, and hey presto, we got some sick new suits. Spider-Man's suit was by far the coolest, even providing him with two blades on the arms of his suit! Maybe we could see this suit in Infinity War to face off against Thanos?

5. Spider-Man Armour Mark III

If Iron Man and Spider-Man combined? [Credit: Marvel]

Last (but not least) suit on our list is the awesome Armour Mark III that Peter Parker created with Horizon Labs to take on the Sinister Six in 2012. This suit looks like something straight from Tony Stark's lab with its awesome armour and arm thrusters. I would love to see this suit in live-action because I think it would be awesome to see Spidey use all of the extra features this suit provides such as the built-in web shooters, jet boosters, utility belt and a built-in headset to communicate with The Avengers.

If I had to pick one suit from this list, it'd have to be the Iron Spider, purely because how iconic it is, and how much I've adored it over the years. To be honest, I think it would be awesome to get any of these suits! All I know is that Spidey is going to need some enhancements to even make a slight difference when fighting Thanos. C'mon Tony Stark, hook Peter up!

Let me know what Spider-Man costumes you want to see in all the future Spidey movies coming our way!