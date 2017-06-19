Even a year after Captain America: Civil War was released, fans are still having trouble grasping one aspect of that film: Marisa Tomei playing Aunt May. Or, as many fans are calling her now, "Hot Aunt May." Also, this picture did not help the case:

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

People have issue with this because it's a complete departure from how #Marvel has portrayed Aunt May. In the comic books, and even in the live-action films and animated TV series, Aunt May has always been portrayed as an elderly woman. She basically looked more like a grandma than an aunt. So now, fans are finding it hard to grasp the idea of an attractive actress playing this role, thinking that Marisa Tomei is too "hot" to play Spider-Man's aunt.

It Makes Sense In The Universe Marvel Is Creating

Really think about the time when you were Peter Parker's age in high school. Back when you were between the ages of 15–18. How old was your aunt at that age? Did you have an aunt that was in her 70s or 80s? Or, was she closer to late 40s or early 50s? Marvel is going for more realism in the MCU, and it just makes sense that Peter's aunt be middle-aged, not elderly. Maybe years down the line when teenage Spider-Man becomes adult Spider-Man, an old Aunt May would make sense, but not while he's a teenager.

The Real Irony Is That Aunt May Never Made Sense In The Comics

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Was there a 20-year age gap between her, her sister, and her husband's brother? The reason Aunt May was portrayed as an old woman in the comic books was because it gave the writers an excuse to give her a heart attack when the plot needed it. Marvel needed to portray her as what she was to #SpiderMan: a mother. She was never just an aunt or even grandmother figure to Peter Parker; she was like a mother to him.

So, whenever the writers needed to add drama or suspense to Spider-Man storyline, they would often put Aunt May in the hospital, knocking at death's door. Remember, she was the whole reason the Marvel Universe got the hard reset in "One More Day" because she received a near-fatal bullet wound during the Civil War comic run when Spider-Man revealed his identity to the world.

Now that Tomei is portraying Aunt May, we're actually seeing a proper representation of what Aunt May should look like. It never made sense for Aunt May to look like she belonged in an old folk's home.

How well Tomei will portray the character is still up in the air, as we can't judge the few minutes of screen time she got in Civil War. However, judging by the stream of fantastic casting Marvel has done for the past nine years, Tomei will probably hit it out of the park.

What do you think about Marisa Tomei playing Aunt May?