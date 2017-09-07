A common staple of any action packed film are thrilling combat scenes and gravity-defying stunts done by the heroes of the movie. After taking a moment to appreciate the awesome stunts they've just watched, the next question a moviegoer might ask is "did the actor really do that, or was it their stunt double?"

When an actor is able to do most of their own stunts without needing their stunt double to step in, it's pretty impressive; and a testament to the actor for making the scene as authentic as possible. As it turns out, actor #TomHolland truly embodied his Spider-Man alter ego when he performed his own stunt for #SpiderManHomecoming.

MTV News has released an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which shows Holland scaling a replica of Washington Monument and backflipping off the building with the assistance of some wire work.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures]

In the video, producer Jeremy Latcham recalls how stunt coordinator George Cottle designed the Washington Monument stunt to play off of Holland's background as a trained gymnast and dancer:

"He designed them in such a way that we could really capture them not just from a spectacle standpoint but also capture the emotion."

Check out the clip of Holland doing his own stunt for the Washington Monument scene below:

However Spider-Man: Homecoming isn't the only place to see just how talented and agile Holland is. The actor frequently posts himself doing back flips or handstands to his Instagram account.

Doing Whatever A Spider Can

Way before the film was released and became the box office hit of the summer season, Holland already proved he could soar high without Spidey's web slinging skills:

Holland may not be hanging upside down from a building, but he can sure do a killer handstand on the beach:

Spider Lake

The agile actor even showed off his skills as a dancer when he tried (and failed) to teach fellow Homecoming cast mate Jacob Batalon, and his friend Harrison Osterfield, some ballet in a video they shot. Holland is clearly the actor to call if #Spiderman ever becomes a dance production in the future:

Is there anything Holland can't do?

Spider-Man: Homecoming releases on Blu-ray and DVD October 17.

What do you think of Tom Holland's stunt scene?